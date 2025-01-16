JSK vs PC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 16, 2025

The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) square off against the Pretoria Capitals (PC) in the 10th match of the third edition of the SA20 on Thursday, January 16, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

JSK have won both their games so far, beating MI Cape Town (MICT) at home in a rain-curtailed contest. More recently, they had a convincing 28-run triumph over the Durban's Super Giants in another impressive team outing.

Their opponents Pretoria Capitals look a fearsome side with their powerful opening pair and in-form pace battery, who really troubled the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC), in their last outing. The Capitals picked up their first win against SEC, winning by six wickets with four overs to spare in the run-chase.

Let's look at three low-owned Dream11 differentials who could create a huge splash for their backers.

Despite his consistent performances, it's incredible to see how many Dream11 players continue to overlook Leus du Plooy as a Dream11 option. The only reason he's lower down this list is that his Dream11 ownership (around 40%) isn't as low as our differentials usually have, but it's still nowhere near what a player of his ability warrants.

The southpaw loves batting in the SA20, particularly at the Wanderers. He has scored 455 runs in 12 innings, at an average of 56.9 and a strike rate of 156.9! With numbers that could low-key make him a solid captaincy option, du Plooy is a Dream11 must-have, and going by his current ownership numbers, also a powerful differential.

Another attacking southpaw in the top order, Pretoria Capitals' skipper Rilee Rossouw could be an interesting option to include in your Dream11 teams. The devastating ball-striker doesn't have as good a record as du Plooy does at this venue, nor has he really lit up the SA20 on many occasions.

However, he is capable of producing mammoth Dream11 hauls on his day, and coming into this match on the back of a few failures, he is due a big score courtesy of the Law of Averages. The wildly experienced Rossouw has scored over 9000 T20 runs at an average of 29.77 and an impressive strike rate of 144.57, with 53 half-centuries and eight centuries to his name.

On what should be a good batting wicket, Rossouw's high points ceiling makes him a worthwhile Dream11 punt, albeit a risky one.

Migael Pretorius won CPL 2022 playing for the Jamaicah Tallawahs.

Pretoria Capitals' quick, bowling all-rounder Migael Pretorius played a vital role in their first win of the campaign against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He picked up the big wicket of Tom Abell and kept things controlled in the middle and death overs, finishing with impressive figures of 1/21 in four overs (including a maiden over).

Pretorius should be a crucial part of his side's plans in what should be a highly pacer-friendly Wanderers wicket. With 93 wickets in 81 T20s to his name, he is a genuine wicket-taker in this format. He can also strike the ball a long way, as evidenced by the 22 sixes he has scored in this format, and he's expected to slot in at No. 8 for the Capitals.

The conditions that should aid pace bowling, along with Migael Pretorius, solid point-scoring potential, make him a decent Dream11 differential.

