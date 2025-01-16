JSK vs PC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 16, 2025

The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) go up against the Pretoria Capitals (PC) in the 10th match of SA20 2025 on Thursday, January 16, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

JSK remain the only unbeaten team in the SA20, winning both their opening fixtures so far. They were last seen in a 28-run win over the Durban's Super Giants, riding on the back of a complete team performance with both the bat and the ball, with Donovan Ferreira's all-round contributions standing out.

Meanwhile, the Pretoria Capitals brought up their first win of the season courtesy an explosive bowling performance against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, bowling them out for 113, and chasing it down with four overs to spare, earning a bonus point in the process.

Trending

As two in-form sides go head-to-head, this should be an interesting clash. Let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options for this one.

The Pretoria Capitals' seam-bowling all-rounder James Neesham could be a smart left-field Dream11 captaincy pick for this match. The vastly experienced Kiwi star has been a vital player for the Pretoria Capitals since Season 1 of the SA20, picking up 20 wickets and scoring 259 runs in 21 matches. He has quickly become one of their most reliable bowlers in the middle and death overs.

The venue at the Wanderers assists pacers a lot, and while he could go for a few runs, there's a bigger chance of him picking up wickets, especially at the death. If their batting lineup gets exposed, Neesham could also score some handy runs coming in at No. 7, with his all-round potential making him a shrewd pick for the captain's armband.

Fiery seamer Gerald Coetzee will come into this match with lots of zip in his run-up after he emerged as the frontrunner to replace the injured Anrich Nortje in the Proteas' Champions Trophy squad. Coetzee was incredibly unlucky to be left out of the initial side, and the news of Nortje's injury setback makes it likely that he will join the South African side in the multi-nation tournament.

It adds to his Dream11 captaincy appeal for this match. A powerful bowling all-rounder, Coetzee has picked up 19 wickets in only 10 appearances for JSK in the SA20, including 10 wickets in six matches at the Wanderers at a stellar bowling average of 12.2!

He's also more than handy with the bat and capable of hitting a few lusty blows down the order. His high wicket-taking potential and good bowling record in the SA20 make him a viable Dream11 captaincy pick.

Faf du Plessis in action for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.

With plenty of experience playing at the Wanderers, JSK skipper Faf du Plessis brings an array of reasons to make him the captain of your Dream11 team. He has a terrific record at the Wanderers across formats, scoring six centuries overall in this venue.

In T20Is, Faf has scored 266 runs in five innings at a stellar average of 66.5 and strike rate of 164.2 at this venue. He also averages more than 40 and scores at a strike rate of 155.1 in 16 T20 matches at the Wanderers, already picking up a POTM award for his contribution to JSK's win over MI Cape Town earlier this season.

A seasoned campaigner who's at the top of his T20 game, Faf du Plessis is a solid choice for Dream11 captaincy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️