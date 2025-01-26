JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 26, 2025

The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) lock horns in the 22nd match of the third edition of the SA20 on Sunday, January 26, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

In the reverse fixture played on Friday, SEC cruised to a 14-run win, courtesy of another solid batting performance led by captain Aiden Markram, ably backed by Tristan Stubbs. Marco Jansen led the charge with the new ball once more, winning the POTM award yet again, for his superb spell of 2/19 as JSK never got that big over to break the run-chase, eventually falling short of the target.

While the Super Kings will want to win today to break their three-match losing streak, SEC will want to make this their fifth successive win, also breaking into the top 2 in the process.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this contest.

Jordan Hermann, who opened the batting for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape last season, has been shunted down the order this time around. However, the southpaw could get a move back to the top ahead of this fixture if the management decides to drop the misfiring Zak Crawley, who also takes up an overseas slot.

Hermann was the 10th-highest run-getter in the league last season, and the second top-scorer for SEC behind Tristan Stubbs. Any top-order batter playing at the Wanderers definitely stands a good chance of picking up a sizeable Dream11 haul.

Picking Hermann is definitely a risky move considering his poor tournament so far, but if he's slated to bat in the top 4, he could be a potentially rewarding differential.

Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana made his way into the JSK playing XI in the reverse fixture at St. George's Park. While he went wicketless, Theekshana's Dream11 point-scoring and wicket-taking potential look very solid.

Theekshana bowled one over in the powerplay, two in the middle overs, and one at the death, a pretty good role for a spinner to pick up maximum wickets. The 24-year-old is a very experienced limited-overs cricketer who has shone in T20 leagues around the world.

His variations and skill could cause the SEC batters, especially the top order, plenty of problems. A powerful Dream11 differential, Theekshana definitely makes a strong case for his inclusion in your teams.

#1 Leus du Plooy (BAT) (JSK)

Leus du Plooy loves batting at the Wanderers.

One of JSK's best players in the first two seasons, Leus du Plooy's form has taken a bit of a nosedive in the third edition of the SA20. The English batter has managed only 92 runs in five innings so far at a sub-par average of 23 and strike rate of 109.52.

However, he should retain his No. 3 spot in that JSK batting order, and in what should be pristine batting conditions at the Wanderers, there's a chance he racks up the runs and Dream11 points for his backers.

Du Plooy loves batting at the Wanderers, and in 12 innings, he has scored 455 runs, averaging 56.9 at a strike rate of 156.9. Purely based on those numbers, he becomes a terrific Dream11 pick, one who could pack quite the differential punch.

