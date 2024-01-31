JSK vs SEC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 31, 2024

The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) take on the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the 25th match of SA20 2024 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday, January 31.

A stunning ten-wicket win in a rain-affected match against MICT has breathed new life into JSK's campaign, with Faf du Plessis coming back into form at just the right time.

JSK needed to chase down 98 in eight overs to win the match, and if they did so by 6.2 overs, they'd also pick up an all-important bonus point. Leus du Plooy got them off to a cracking start, and Du Plessis soon joined in to help the side complete the chase in just 34 balls.

Meanwhile, SEC will come into this match after a good break, beating MICT by a narrow margin in their last outing, with Tom Abell playing a brilliant knock on a tough pitch.

The reverse fixture between these two sides was the curtain-raiser of the tournament but was unfortunately abandoned due to rain. It will be interesting to see which side comes up trumps here.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this one.

#3 Wayne Madsen (BAT) (JSK)

Wayne Madsen in action for the Derbyshire Falcons in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

The frantic finish in the rain-affected match against MICT didn't allow Wayne Madsen to bat. Still, the quality batter should get enough time at the crease at the Wanderers in this match, and with a single-digit ownership, he's a solid Dream11 differential.

Madsen is a solid player of both pace and spin, and his vast experience in T20 cricket should give him plenty of confidence heading into this match. While he couldn't leave much of an impact in his only innings in this season of the SA20, his work in the Vitality T20 Blast speaks for itself.

Coming in at No.4, there's a good points potential with Madsen, who is a worthwhile punt for this match.

#2 Jordan Hermann (BAT) (SEC)

Jordan Hermann has the highest score of the tournament so far following his 62-ball 106 against MI Cape Town. The SEC opener, however, hasn't had that many good outings since that knock, scoring only 58 runs in five matches aside from that 106. He is a technically sound and traditional batter who takes his time to settle down before playing his shots.

The Wanderers is a beautiful surface to bat on, and it provides good value for your shots, and an opening batter like Hermann is always a potential match-winner in such venues

With him having an ownership level of under 30%, he could be a really useful Dream11 differential.

#1 Imran Tahir (BOWL) (JSK)

Imran Tahir is yet to go wicketless in a single game this season. Despite JSK's struggles as a side, Tahir has bowled really well throughout this campaign, picking up seven wickets in six bowling innings at a stellar bowling average of 16.86.

Initially, Tahir didn't get to complete his full quota of overs, but in the last few games, he has been allowed to do the same, and the results have been extremely positive.

Regardless of the pitch and the opposition, Imran Tahir has always been a must-have on Dream11. With his ownership touching a differential level, he becomes one of the most powerful options in the SA 20.