JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 26, 2025

The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) take on the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the 22nd match of SA20 2025 on Sunday, January 26, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Because of the struggles of the Durban's Super Giants and the Pretoria Capitals, JSK remain in the top 4 despite suffering a hat-trick of defeats. Their most recent loss was at the hands of Aiden Markram's SEC, who have won four on the trot, less than 48 hours ago.

Faf du Plessis and Co. will be keen to get back to winning ways in front of their home fans in what promises to be a high-octane clash.

Let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this match.

Richard Gleeson, the third-highest wicket-taker of SA20 2025 could be a solid Dream11 captaincy choice in this game. In the reverse fixture, the English pacer picked up two wickets, finishing with figures of 2/37. More importantly, he usually bowls two overs with the new ball and two at the death, the ideal combination for wicket-taking for a fast bowler.

With 11 wickets in seven matches this season at an excellent bowling average of 15.73, Gleeson has been very consistent throughout the tournament. On a Wanderers surface that should definitely provide plenty of assistance to seamers, he is a reliable captaincy option.

#2 Faf du Plessis (BAT) (JSK)

With two wins in six matches and currently in 4th place on the points table, the Joburg Super Kings have had a middling season that captain Faf du Plessis will want to change for the better. Both their home games so far have been affected by rain, but with the forecast clear for this evening, the JSK skipper will want to make full use of the usually solid batting conditions at the Wanderers, a place he loves batting in.

In 16 T20s at the venue, Faf has smashed 583 runs, averaging 41.6, and scored a strike rate of 155.1. If one also factors in his T20I numbers, his record at the venue only gets better.

While his performances this season have been quite middling, he remains JSK's highest run-scorer. Given his explosive batting ability and terrific T20 record, he's a no-brainer to be considered for Dream11 captaincy.

Marco Jansen is the highest point-scoring Dream11 player this season.

Marco Jansen is a shoo-in at this point for the top Dream11 captaincy option in pretty much every match. He continues to exceed expectations, outdoing himself in almost every game. The all-rounder is the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, with 12 scalps in seven matches at a stellar bowling average of 13.75, also featuring on the list of the top 15 run-getters in the tournament.

He enjoys a decent record both at this venue and against the opponent. Given his recent performances, it'd be a huge surprise if most of the Dream11 players don't captain Marco Jansen.

