JSK vs SEC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 League match – January 31, 2024

On Wednesday, January 31, Joburg Super Kings (JSK) lock horns with Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the 25th game of the SA20 2024 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The Super Kings are coming off a thrilling 10-wicket win against MI Cape Town. Due to rain, the game was reduced to eight overs, where batting first, MI posted 80-3. Super Kings openers Leus du Plooy (41) and Faf du Plessis (50 off 20) chased the target in 5.4 overs.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Eastern Cape also beat MI in their previous game by four runs. With half-centuries from Tom Abell and Aiden Makram, they posted 176-6. In response, the Sunrisers bowlers did a great job, limiting the opposition to 171-7.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming JSK vs SEC Dream11 game.

#3 Marco Jansen (SEC) - 9.0 credits

Marco Jansen with Dale Steyn (Credits: SunrisersEC)

Marco Jansen has been a regular wicket-taker for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He has bagged seven wickets in six games but has been expensive.

He has also scored 32 runs down the order, making him a fine all-rounder option for the captain/vice-captain of your JSK vs SEC Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Faf du Plessis (JSK) - 9.0 credits

Faf du Plessis of Joburg Super Kngs (Credits: JSKSA20)

After a disappointing campaign in the first five games, Faf du Plessis has returned to form. He has scored 75 runs in the last two games, including an unbeaten 20-ball 50-run knock in his most recent game. He will look forward to continuing his fine form in the upcoming game.

#1 Moeen Ali (JSK) - 8.5 credits

Moeen Ali with Sam Curran and Tom Banton (Credits: JSKSA20)

Moeen Ali has made vital contributions with both bat and ball. He has scored 113 runs in seven games, averaging 37.66. The right-arm off-spinner has also bowled economically in six innings, chipping in with four wickets.

Given Moeen’s ability to contribute with both bat and ball, he's a player to watch out for in your JSK vs SEC Dream11 fantasy team.