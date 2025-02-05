JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SA20 League 2025, Eliminator

The Eliminator match of the SA20 League 2025 will see Joburg Super Kings (JSK) squaring off against Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday, February 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won five of their last ten matches. They won their last match against Paarl Royals by 48 runs. Joburg Super Kings, on the other hand, have won four of their last ten matches. They lost their last match to Durban SuperGiants by 11 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 6 head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won three matches each. One match was abandoned due to rain.

JSK vs SEC Match Details

The Eliminator match of the SA20 League 2025 will be played on February 5 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JSK vs SEC, Eliminator Match

Date and Time: 5th February 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

The pitch at SuperSport Park in Centurion is good for both batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last T20 match played at this venue was between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals, where a total of 417 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

JSK vs SEC Form Guide

JSK - Won 4 of their last 10 matches

SEC - Won 5 of their last 10 matches

JSK vs SEC Probable Playing XI

JSK Playing XI

No injury updates

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Leus du Plooy, Moeen Ali, Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, Sibonelo Makhanya, Hardus Viljoen, Lutho Sipamla, Maheesh Theekshana, Tabraiz Shamsi

SEC Playing XI

No injury updates

Tony de Zorzi, Jordan Hermann, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Craig Overton, Richard Gleeson, Ottneil Baartman

JSK vs SEC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Devon Conway

Devon Conway is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 242 runs in the last nine matches. Tristan Stubbs is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Faf du Plessis

Tom Abell and Faf du Plessis are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Faf du Plessis is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 267 runs in the last nine matches. Leus du Plooy is another good player for today's match.

All-rounders

Marco Jansen

Liam Dawson and Marco Jansen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Marco Jansen is expected to bat in the middle order and bowl his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 176 runs and taken 15 wickets in the last ten matches. Donovan Ferreira is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Hardus Viljoen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Hardus Viljoen and Richard Gleeson. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Hardus Viljoen has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 11 wickets in the last six matches. Lutho Sipamla is another good bowler for today's match.

JSK vs SEC match captain and vice-captain choices

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen is the most crucial pick from Sunrisers Eastern Cape as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 176 runs and taken 15 wickets in the last ten matches.

Donovan Ferreira

Donovan Ferreira is one of the most crucial picks from the Joburg Super Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 163 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for JSK vs SEC, Eliminator Match

Marco Jansen

Faf du Plessis

Hardus Viljoen

Donovan Ferreira

Lutho Sipamla

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Stubbs, D Conway

Batters: F du Plessis

All-rounders: L Dawson, M Jansen, A Markram, D Ferreira

Bowlers: R Gleeson, C Overton, L Sipamla, H Viljoen

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Conway

Batters: F du Plessis

All-rounders: L Dawson, M Jansen, A Markram, D Ferreira, M Ali

Bowlers: O Baartman, C Overton, L Sipamla, H Viljoen

