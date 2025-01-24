JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SA20 League 2025, Match 19

The 19th match of the SA20 League 2025 will see Joburg Super Kings (JSK) squaring off against Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday, January 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won three of their last six matches. They won their last match against Pretoria Capitals by 52 runs. Joburg Super Kings, on the other hand, have won two of their last five matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Paarl Royals by six wickets.

These two teams have played a total of five head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won two matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

JSK vs SEC Match Details

The 19th match of the SA20 League 2025 will be played on January 24 at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JSK vs SEC, 19th Match

Date and Time: January 24, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth is good for both batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last T20 match played at this venue was between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals, where a total of 246 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

JSK vs SEC Form Guide

JSK - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

SEC - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

JSK vs SEC Probable Playing XI

JSK Playing XI

No injury updates

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, David Wiese, Evan Jones, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi

SEC Playing XI

No injury updates

Zak Crawley, Jordan Hermann, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Ottneil Baartman

JSK vs SEC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 143 runs in the last four matches. Devon Conway is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Faf du Plessis

Tom Abell and Faf du Plessis are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Faf du Plessis is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 110 runs in the last four matches. Leus du Plooy is another good player for today's match.

All-rounders

Marco Jansen

Liam Dawson and Marco Jansen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Marco Jansen is expected to bat in the middle order and bowl his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 131 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last six matches. Aiden Markram is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Richard Gleeson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Ottniel Baartman and Richard Gleeson. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Richard Gleeson has an exceptional venue record and can once again pick up a lot of wickets. He has taken nine wickets in the last six matches. Tabraiz Shamsi is another good bowler for today's match.

JSK vs SEC match captain and vice-captain choices

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen is the most crucial pick from Sunrisers Eastern Cape as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 131 runs and scalped 10 wickets in the last six matches.

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow is one of the most crucial picks from the Joburg Super Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. He has smashed 143 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for JSK vs SEC, 19th Match

Marco Jansen

Jonny Bairstow

Faf du Plessis

Liam Dawson

Aiden Markram

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Bairstow, D Conway

Batters: F du Plessis, T Abell

All-rounders: L Dawson, M Jansen, A Markram, D Ferreira

Bowlers: R Gleeson, O Baartman, T Shamsi

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Bairstow

Batters: F du Plessis, L du Plooy

All-rounders: L Dawson, M Jansen, A Markram, D Ferreira

Bowlers: R Gleeson, O Baartman, H Viljoen, I Tahir

