KAR vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Tomorrow's PSL 2020 Match - Mar 14th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

As the PSL 2020 league stage comes to a close, the race for the top four spots is still on with Karachi Kings and Islamabad United firmly in contention. The two teams face each other in Match 28 of PSL 2020 at the National Stadium in Karachi. Islamabad United would be desperate for a win with this being their last league game. They are currently outside the top four and need a win to stay alive in this competition.

Their opponents, Karachi is in a more comfortable position. With nine points in eight games, Karachi Kings are second on the points table with the likes of Babar Azam and Alex Hales starring for them in recent games. Both teams look equally matched on paper although Karachi Kings are slight favourites for this game owing to their recent form.

With two valuable points and a place in the playoff hanging in the balance, an exciting clash awaits on Saturday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for KAR vs ISL.

KAR vs ISL Teams:

Karachi Kings:

Imad Wasim (C), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Awais Zia, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Rizwan, Chadwick Walton, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Ali Khan, Usama Mir, Mitchell McClenaghan

Islamabad United:

Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Saif Badar, Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Rizwan Hussain, Colin Ingram, Akif Javed, Musa Khan, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Luke Ronchi, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Phil Salt, Dale Steyn, Hussain Talat.

Playing 11 Updates:

Karachi Kings:

The Kings should remain unchanged after a dominant performance against Lahore Qalandars on Thursday. Their batting unit revolves around the top-order trio of Babar Azam, Alex Hales and Sharjeel Khan, who scored a fifty in the previous game. While the experience of Ifthikar Ahmed holds fort in the middle order, Imad Wasim and Chadwick Walton look to provide the impetus towards the end of the innings.

As for their bowling unit, Mohammad Amir and Chris Jordan are consistently delivering the goods with Umaid Asif also chipping with bat and ball. Arshad Iqbal, who impressed against Lahore, should keep his place while leggie Usama Mir is one to keep an eye on in this game.

Possible XI: Azam, Sharjeel, Hales, Walton (WK), Wasim (C), Ifthikar, Umaid, Jordan, Arshad, Usama and Amir

Islamabad United:

Although Islamabad United ended up on the losing end against Multan Sultans in their previous game, they shouldn't be making many changes. While Luke Ronchi and Colin Munro looked settled at the top of the order, Rizwan Hussain could be swapped for Hussain Talat, who can be pretty handy with the ball too.

Captain Shadab Khan has led the way with the bat with Asif Ali and Colin Ingram chipping in with quick knocks. They have sufficient batting depth as well with Faheem Ashraf doubling up as an allrounder. Much is expected of the bowling attack with veteran Dale Steyn being key to their fortunes. While Mohammad Musa features alongside Steyn in the pace attack, Akif Javed could miss out for Amad Butt as Islamabad United look for the all-important win on Saturday.

Possible XI: Munro, Ronchi (WK), Rizwan/Talat, Shadab (C), Ingram, Asif, Faheem, Akif/Amad, Steyn, Raees and Musa

Match Details:

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, Match 28

14th March 2020, 7:30 PM IST

National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report:

The pitch in Karachi offers something for both the batsmen and bowlers. Although the pitch is slightly on the slower side, the batsmen should play their natural game with run-scoring being relatively easy in the powerplay overs. Both teams would be looking to chase with the ball skidding on as the game progresses. 170 should be par on this surface with some swing on offer for the pacers as well.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Luke Ronchi has done well for Islamabad United with the Kiwi scoring 266 runs in PSL 2020. His ability to score quick runs at the top of the order has served Islamabad well and should be picked in the side for this game.

Chadwick Walton has shown glimpses of what he is capable of so far and could be a viable option as well. With the West Indian slated to bat at number four, he could score some runs on Saturday.

Batsmen: Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan were brilliant in the previous game with each of them scoring a fifty against Lahore Qalandars. Their form warrants a place in the side along with Colin Ingram, who has chipped in with handy knocks.

While Colin Munro's tally of 248 runs holds him in good stead, Asif Ali could be a good selection with the Islamabad United middle-order batsman due for a big one.

Allrounders: Shadab Khan has been the standout player for Islamabad United. The captain has scored 251 runs in seven innings and has also chipped with a few wickets with the ball. Considering his recent form, he should find a place in the fantasy team.

Another such candidate would be Faheem Ashraf, who hasn't fired for Islamabad United with the ball. He should get the nod ahead of Imad Wasim although either of them would be a great inclusion.

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir and Chris Jordan are must-haves in the side with the Karachi Kings duo leading the way with their experience and expertise in the death overs. While Mohammad Amir has excelled with the new ball, Jordan has impressed with eight wickets in PSL 2020 so far.

Along with them, Dale Steyn is another excellent option for this game. The veteran has only picked two wickets in four matches but is well and truly capable of wreaking havoc on Saturday. As for the final bowling selection, the likes of Umaid Asif and Rumman Raees should suffice.

Captain: Shadab Khan and Alex Hales have excelled with the bat in hand in the middle overs. While Shadab Khan's bowling prowess also holds him in high regard, Alex Hales also guarantees runs with a tally of 239 in PSL 2020. Luke Ronchi is a reliable differential pick as well while one could opt for Mohammad Amir or Chris Jordan if a bowler were to be backed as a multiplier option.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Luke Ronchi, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Colin Ingram, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Dale Steyn and Rumman Raees.

Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-Captain: Luke Ronchi

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Luke Ronchi, Chadwick Walton, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Colin Ingram, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif and Dale Steyn.

Captain: Shadab Khan, Vice-Captain: Alex Hales