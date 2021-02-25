KAR vs KER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Match - February 26th, 2021

Round 4 of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy will see Kerala taking on Karnataka in Bangalore on Friday.

Kerala have been the team to beat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far. With three wins in three games, they are well on course for a top-two finish. Crucial to their fortunes have been Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson. However, they are in for a tough test against Karnataka.

For Karnataka, star opener Devdutt Padikkal has been in great form, with their bowling attack also faring well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Against the likes of Vishnu Vinod, Karnataka will need to deliver yet again as they also aim for a top-two finish.

Defending champions Karnataka are the favorites for Friday's game, but Kerala's superior depth and balance mean they are no pushovers. All in all, a blockbuster Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter beckons in Bangalore on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Karnataka

Ravikumar Samarth (c), Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Roham Kadam, Dega Nischal, KL Shrijith, Sharath BR, Rakshith S, Anirudha Joshi, KV Siddharth, Nikin Jose, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Aditya Somanna, Shubhang Hegde, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit More, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Manoj Bhandage, MB Darshan.

Kerala

Sachin Baby (c), Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson, Rohan Kunnummel, Azharudeen, Robin Uthappa, Salman Nizar, Vatsal Govind, Jalaj Saxena, Akshay Chandran, Vinoop Manooharan, Sijomon, Midhun S, Basil NP, Arun M, Nidheesh MD, Sreroop, Sreesanth, Fanooz, Rojith.

Predicted Playing XIs

Karnataka

Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Mohd Azharuddeen, Vathsal Govind, Kalliparambil Rojith, Jalaj Saxena, M Nidheesh, S Sreesanth and B Thampi

Kerala

Samarth R, Devdutt Padikkal, K Siddharth, Karun Nair, Aniruddha Joshi, Abhimanyu Mithun, Jagadeesan Suchith, Sharath BR, Shreyas Gopal, Vyshak V and Prasidh Krishna

Match Details

Match: Karnataka vs Kerala, Round 4

Date: 26th February 2021, at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bangalore

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game awaits the two sides in Bangalore. The batsmen will look to bide their time in the middle before going big. Although the seamers have enjoyed the extra swing and bounce on offer, there is little margin for error. Both teams will want to bat first on the surface, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses. 250-260 should be par at the venue.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: KAR vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KAR vs KER Dream11 Tips - Vijay Hazare Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Samson, S Baby, R Uthappa, D Padikkal, K Nair, J Saxena, S Gopal, Sreesanth, M Nideesh, A Mithun and P Krishna

Captain: D Padikkal, Vice-captain: S Samson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Samson, S Baby, V Vinod, D Padikkal, R Samarth, J Saxena, S Gopal, Sreesanth, M Nideesh, A Mithun and P Krishna

Captain: S Samson, Vice-captain: A Mithun