KAR vs KER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Match - March 8th, 2021

Quarterfinal 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 has defending champions Karnataka taking on Kerala in Delhi on Monday.

Karnataka has been the team to beat in this year's competition with five wins in six games. Riding on the exploits of Devdutt Padikkal and Ravikumar Samarth, both of whom feature among the top three run-scorers, Karnataka is well on course for an encore this year.

With Manish Pandey and Krishnappa Gowtham also expected to return for the clash, the odds are heavily stacked in Karnataka's favor.

However, Kerala has also been impressive this year, with only one loss so far. Their batting unit has delivered the goods more often than not, with Robin Uthappa starring with 375 runs in five games.

With Sreesanth also turning back the clock with thirteen wickets, Kerala should prove to be a handful for the defending champions.

The league fixture between the two sides saw Karnataka beat Kerala by nine wickets. Although Karnataka is expected to come out on top once again, a more competitive game beckons in Delhi on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Karnataka

Ravikumar Samarth (c), Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Roham Kadam, Dega Nischal, KL Shrijith, Sharath BR, Rakshith S, Anirudha Joshi, KV Siddharth, Nikin Jose, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Aditya Somanna, Shubhang Hegde, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit More, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Manoj Bhandage, MB Darshan.

Kerala

Sachin Baby (c), Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson, Rohan Kunnummel, Azharudeen, Robin Uthappa, Salman Nizar, Vatsal Govind, Jalaj Saxena, Akshay Chandran, Vinoop Manooharan, Sijomon, Midhun S, Basil NP, Arun M, Nidheesh MD, Sreroop, Sreesanth, Fanooz, Rojith.

Predicted Playing XIs

Karnataka

R Samarth (C), Devdutt Padikkal, K Siddharth, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair/Aniruddha Joshi, BR Sharath (WK), Abhimanyu Mithun, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vyshak Vijay Kumar/K Gowtham and Prasidh Krishna

Kerala

Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson, Vathsal Govind, Sachin Baby (C), Mohd Azharuddeen (WK), Jalaj Saxena, MD Nidheesh, S Midhun, NP Basil and S Sreesanth

Match Details

Match: Karnataka vs Kerala, Quarter Final 2

Date: March 8, 2021, at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Palam A Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides in Delhi. The bowlers should get movement off the surface, which should keep them interested in the early exchanges.

However, the batsmen should find value for their shots, with wickets in hand being key for either side. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch not expected to change much.

270-280 should be par with the spinners likely to have a say as the match progresses.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: KAR vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KAR vs KER Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Samson, R Uthappa, D Padikkal, M Pandey, S Baby, J Saxena, S Gopal, S Midhun, S Sreesanth, A Mithun and K Siddharth

Captain: D Padikkal, Vice-Captain: S Samson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Samson, V Vinod, D Padikkal, M Pandey, V Sharma, J Saxena, S Gopal, MD Nidheesh, S Sreesanth, A Mithun and K Siddharth

Captain: S Samson, Vice-Captain: A Mithun