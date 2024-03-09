KAR vs LAH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – March 9, 2024

The Karachi Kings (KAR) will square off against the Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. The National Stadium in Karachi will be hosting this KAR vs LAH game on Saturday (March 9).

The Karachi Kings suffered a five-wicket loss against Islamabad United in their previous outing. After being put in to bat, they crawled their way to 150/7. The bowlers tried hard but failed to defend the total as they lost the game in the penultimate over.

The Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, grabbed their first win of PSL 2024 in their last game. The batters did a decent job to get to 162 at the end of their 20 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over Islamabad United on 145 to win the game by 17 runs.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the KAR vs LAH contest.

#3 Shaheen Afridi (LAH) – 9 Credits

Shaheen Afridi in action (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Shaheen Afridi is leading the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2024. They have managed to win only a single game so far. However, Afridi has bowled decently in the competition, grabbing 11 wickets in seven games at 21.09.

Afridi batted at five against Islamabad United and played a sensational cameo of 14-ball 30. He then bowled beautifully and registered figures of 2/32, which included the wickets of Alex Hales and Naseem Shah. Afridi will be looking to lead by example in the KAR vs LAH game on Saturday.

#2 Kieron Pollard (KAR) – 9 Credits

Kieron Pollard in action (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Kieron Pollard of Karachi Kings had a decent outing against Islamabad United. The experienced batter was the top-scorer for his side in their previous game. He smashed three boundaries and as many sixes to score 39 off 28 balls.

Pollard is having a very good competition for the Kings. He has scored 235 runs in six games and is the leading run-scorer for his side, averaging 78.33. Pollard is a great choice as captain or vice-captain for the upcoming KAR vs LAH contest.

#1 Rassie van der Dussen (LAH) – 9 Credits

Rassie van der Dussen receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Rassie van der Dussen is the leading run-scorer for the Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing edition of the PSL. The right-handed batter has scored 364 runs in seven outings and is only behind Babar Azam in the most runs list. He has averaged a hefty 72.80 so far.

Rassie showed his class in their last game against Islamabad United. He held the innings nicely from one end and scored 64 off 44 balls that included four boundaries and as many sixes. Rassie is a reliable batter and he is a must-pick for your Dream11 side.

