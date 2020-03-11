KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2020 Match - Mar 12th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars lock horns on Thursday with the competition for the playoff places intensifying with each passing game. After a slow start to PSL 2020, Lahore Qalandars come into this game on the back of three consecutive wins. On the other hand, Karachi Kings are also in the mix for a top-four finish with three wins in seven games so far. They will also be looking to exact revenge upon Lahore Qalandars, who beat them in dramatic circumstances courtesy of a Ben Dunk blitzkrieg.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, Lahore Qalandars are slight favourites with momentum on their side. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for KAR vs LAH.

KAR vs LAH Teams

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (C), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Awais Zia, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Rizwan, Chadwick Walton, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Ali Khan, Usama Mir, Mitchell McClenaghan

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akthar(C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Lynn, Shaheen Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Samit Patel, Salman Butt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, M Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain.

Playing 11 Updates

Karachi Kings

The Kings could make a change or two to the side that faced Lahore Qalandars last week. Aamer Yamin couldn't complete his full quota of overs in the previous game which could see him making way for Umaid Asif in the team. The Kings could also beef up their bowling attack with Ali Khan, although it looks highly unlikely.

Karachi's top order has done the job expected of them with Babar Azam and Alex Hales coming with big knocks consistently. Much is expected of the likes of Cameron Delport and Chadwick Walton, who have shone in glimpses this season. Captain Imad Wasim provides the balance in the same while the duo of Chris Jordan and Mohammad Amir lead the bowling attack. With the experience of Ifthikar Ahmed also serving them well, Karachi Kings will be eyeing a crucial win on Thursday.

Possible XI: Sharjeel, Babar, Hales, Delport, Ifthikar, Walton (WK), Wasim (C), Jordan, Amir, Asif and Umer/Mir.

Lahore Qalandars

No changes are expected of the Qalandars after a superb run chase against Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday. They have a balanced batting unit revolving around the Aussie duo of Ben Dunk and Chris Lynn. Fakhar Zaman's return to form bodes well for Lahore while David Wiese and Samit Patel add depth to the batting unit. Lahore also has a formidable pace attack with Haris Rauf returning from injury to feature alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi and Dilbar Hussain. Maaz Khan is one to watch out for in the Lahore bowling attack with the spinner impressing against Karachi in the reverse fixture.

Possible XI: Akthar (C), Zaman, Lynn, Dunk (WK), Hafeez, Wiese, Patel, Shaheen, Rauf, Dilbar and Maaz

Advertisement

Match Details

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 26

12th March 2020, 7:30 PM IST

National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch in Karachi is a competitive one with swing on offer for the new ball bowlers. The spinners should also come into play as the game progresses with the pacers also reverting to off-pace deliveries. Both teams would be looking to chase with 170 being a competitive total on this surface.

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Ben Dunk has been the standout batsman in Lahore's resurgence of late. He is second on the list for most runs in PSL 2020 with 257. What stands out is his strike-rate of 199.22, which should give him the nod over Chadwick Walton for this game.

Batsmen: Babar Azam and Chris Lynn are must-haves in the side considering their ability and reputation. While Azam has done well for Karachi with 225 runs in six innings, Lynn struck form in the previous game with a brisk fifty. Another such option is Alex Hales, who has complemented Azam well with his striking ability. Sharjeel Khan is also a fine option with the southpaw showing glimpses of his ability while one of Fakhar Zaman or Sohail Akthar should suffice as the final batting pick.

All-rounders: David Wiese had a decent outing in the previous game with a handy knock of 17 towards the end. With his change-ups also bound to trouble the batsmen, he should get the nod over Samit Patel, who hasn't a bad option as well. Imad Wasim is also a viable candidate with the Karachi Kings captain chipping in vital contributions in this season. If an extra all-rounder were to be picked, Cameron Delport should fit the bill perfectly.

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir and Chris Jordan are Karachi's best bets with the ball and should find a place in the fantasy side. Both of them have accounted for seventeen wickets so far and should add a few more with their superior skill and experience. Another bowler who has impressed for Lahore Qalandars is Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has eleven wickets in just seven games. Along with Shaheen, one of Maaz Khan or Dilbar Hussain should suffice as the second Lahore bowler in the fantasy side.

Captain: Babar Azam is bound to be a popular pick for the multiplier options with the Pakistan opener scoring two fifties in six PSL 2020 outings. Along with Azam, Chris Lynn's return to form makes him a worth-while choice as well. Chris Jordan is a trustworthy candidate with his ability to nail the yorker in the death overs holding him in good stead. He should be able to justify his selection if opted as captain or vice-captain for this game.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Ben Dunk, Babar Azam, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Sohail Akthar, David Wiese, Cameron Delport, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan and Dilbar Hussain.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Ben Dunk, Babar Azam, Chris Lynn, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akthar, David Wiese, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan and Maaz Khan.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Chris Jordan