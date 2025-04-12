KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2025, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will see Karachi Kings (KAR) squaring off against Multan Sultans (MUL) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, April 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both the teams are ready to start their 2025 season with a bang. Led by veteran David Warner, Karachi Kings have some top class batters. They could win only four of their 10 league matches in PSL 2024 and will look to make a comeback in this year's tournament.

Multan Sultans are captained by Mohammad Rizwan. They were the runners-up of PSL 2024 as they lost the final to Islamabad United.

These two teams have played a total of 14 head-to-head matches. Multan Sultans have won 7 matches while Karachi Kings have won 6 matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

KAR vs MUL Match Details

The 3rd match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will be played on April 12 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAR vs MUL, 3rd Match

Date and Time: 12th April 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at National Stadium in Karachi is good for batters. Pacers still are crucial in death overs. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor.

The last T20I match played at this venue was between Pakistan and England back in 2022, where a total of 329 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

KAR vs MUL Form Guide

KAR - Will be playing their first match

MUL - Will be playing their first match

KAR vs MUL Probable Playing XI

KAR Playing XI

No injury updates

Liton Das, Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), Shan Masood, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Jamal, Adam Milne, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood

MUL Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Shai Hope, Tayyab Tahir, Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, DJ Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and will bat in the top order.

Tim Seifert is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match. He will bat in the top order and was in great form recently in the series against Pakistan.

Batters

David Warner

Shai Hope and Saim Ayub are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Davis Warner is in exceptional form. He has a good venue record. He will bat in the top order and can perform well in today's match. Kamran Ghulam is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell and Chris Jordan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Michael Bracewell will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match.

Iftikhar Ahmed is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Usama Mir

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Adam Milne and Usama Mir. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Usama Mir is in exceptional form. He can trouble Karachi Kings batters. Hasan Ali is another good bowler for today's match.

KAR vs MUL match captain and vice-captain choices

David Warner

David Warner is one of the most crucial picks from Karachi Kings as the pitch is expected to support batters. He is expected to open the innings for his team. He was in great form in the recent franchise cricket matches.

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell is one of the most crucial picks from Multan Sultans squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for KAR vs MUL, 3rd Match

Michael Bracewell

David Warner

Tim Seifert

Mohammad Rizwan

Shai Hope

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to assist batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making a batsman the captain or vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Seifert, M Rizwan

Batters: S Hope, D Warner

All-rounders: M Bracewell, I Ahmed, C Jordan, K Shah

Bowlers: U Mir, H Ali, A Milne

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Seifert, M Rizwan

Batters: S Hope, D Warner

All-rounders: M Bracewell, C Jordan

Bowlers: U Mir, H Ali, A Milne, M Hasnain, A Afridi

Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

