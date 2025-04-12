KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2025, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will see Karachi Kings (KAR) squaring off against Multan Sultans (MUL) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, April 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Both the teams are ready to start their 2025 season with a bang. Led by veteran David Warner, Karachi Kings have some top class batters. They could win only four of their 10 league matches in PSL 2024 and will look to make a comeback in this year's tournament.
Multan Sultans are captained by Mohammad Rizwan. They were the runners-up of PSL 2024 as they lost the final to Islamabad United.
These two teams have played a total of 14 head-to-head matches. Multan Sultans have won 7 matches while Karachi Kings have won 6 matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.
KAR vs MUL Match Details
The 3rd match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will be played on April 12 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
KAR vs MUL, 3rd Match
Date and Time: 12th April 2025, 8:30 PM IST
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Pitch Report
The pitch at National Stadium in Karachi is good for batters. Pacers still are crucial in death overs. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor.
The last T20I match played at this venue was between Pakistan and England back in 2022, where a total of 329 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.
KAR vs MUL Form Guide
KAR - Will be playing their first match
MUL - Will be playing their first match
KAR vs MUL Probable Playing XI
KAR Playing XI
No injury updates
Liton Das, Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), Shan Masood, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Jamal, Adam Milne, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood
MUL Playing XI
No injury updates
Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Shai Hope, Tayyab Tahir, Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, DJ Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir
KAR vs MUL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and will bat in the top order.
Tim Seifert is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match. He will bat in the top order and was in great form recently in the series against Pakistan.
Batters
David Warner
Shai Hope and Saim Ayub are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Davis Warner is in exceptional form. He has a good venue record. He will bat in the top order and can perform well in today's match. Kamran Ghulam is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Michael Bracewell
Michael Bracewell and Chris Jordan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Michael Bracewell will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match.
Iftikhar Ahmed is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Usama Mir
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Adam Milne and Usama Mir. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Usama Mir is in exceptional form. He can trouble Karachi Kings batters. Hasan Ali is another good bowler for today's match.
KAR vs MUL match captain and vice-captain choices
David Warner
David Warner is one of the most crucial picks from Karachi Kings as the pitch is expected to support batters. He is expected to open the innings for his team. He was in great form in the recent franchise cricket matches.
Michael Bracewell
Michael Bracewell is one of the most crucial picks from Multan Sultans squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.
5 Must-Picks for KAR vs MUL, 3rd Match
Michael Bracewell
David Warner
Tim Seifert
Mohammad Rizwan
Shai Hope
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to assist batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making a batsman the captain or vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: T Seifert, M Rizwan
Batters: S Hope, D Warner
All-rounders: M Bracewell, I Ahmed, C Jordan, K Shah
Bowlers: U Mir, H Ali, A Milne
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: T Seifert, M Rizwan
Batters: S Hope, D Warner
All-rounders: M Bracewell, C Jordan
Bowlers: U Mir, H Ali, A Milne, M Hasnain, A Afridi
