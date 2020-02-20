KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2020 Match - Feb 21st, 2020

Perennial favourites Karachi Kings play their first PSL game of the season as they host Peshawar Zalmi in the first game on Friday. Despite possessing a formidable team, the Kings have often faltered at the last hurdle. They have rung in the changes in the off-season to try and make amends for their past failures. However, they come across Peshawar Zalmi, whose bowling attack is arguably the best in PSL albeit on paper.

With a good blend of youth and experience, Zalmi will fancy their chances ahead of this encounter in what should be a highly entertaining encounter. With either side looking to start their PSL campaign on the right note, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for KAR vs PES.

KAR vs PES Teams:

Karachi Kings:

Imad Wasim(C), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Awais Zia, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Rizwan, Chadwick Walton, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Ali Khan, Usama Mir, Mitchell McClenaghan

Peshawar Zalmi:

Imam-ul-Haq, Liam Livingstone, Umar Amin, Haider Ali, Adil Amin, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Mohsin, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Playing 11 Updates:

Karachi Kings:

The Kings have a good blend of youth and experience in their side heading into PSL 2020. They possess one of the most explosive opening duos of the competition in Babar Azam and Alex Hales while the middle order boasts of Ifthikar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan. Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir leads the attack for the Kings with Imad Wasim and Umaid Asif also likely to play on Friday. Usama Mir is one to keep an eye on with the ball as Karachi looks to get a win in front of their home fans.

Possible XI: Azam, Hales, Delport, Walton, Rizwan(WK), Ifthikar, Asif, Wasim(C), Amir, Mir and Jordan

Peshawar Zalmi:

Runners-up in 2019, Peshawar looks well-equipped for another long run in the PSL as West Indies T20 World Cup-winning captain, Darren Sammy leads the side once again. They have made astute additions to the side with the likes of Liam Livingstone and Tom Banton in the mix for a spot in the playing 11. Kamran Akmal and Imam ul Haq should open the batting with Shoaib Malik holding the fort in the middle order. Youngster, Haider Ali could also feature with the duo of Liam Dawson and Carlos Brathwaite providing the balance in the side. Wahab Riaz spearheads the bowling attack with Hasan Ali, although his fitness is still in doubt.

Possible XI: Imam, Kamran(WK), Livingstone, Malik, Haider, Dawson, Brathwaite, Sammy(C), Hasan/Rahat, Wahab and Mohsin/Amir Khan.

Match Details:

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2020, Match 2

21st February 2020, 3:30 PM IST

National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report:

A good batting track awaits the two sides with some help on offer for the pacers. The pitch will get slower as the game progresses with 160-170 being a decent score on this surface. With the match being played in the afternoon, batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss.

KAR vs PES Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Kamran Akmal is one of the most prolific batsmen in the PSL. The Peshawar Zalmi wicket-keeper has multiple hundreds to his name and consistently provides solid starts at the top of the order. He should be picked ahead of Mohammad Rizwan. However, Rizwan can also be picked which would make room for more established players to be selected in the fantasy team.

Batsmen: Babar Azam is a must-have in the side with his record in the T20 format being extraordinary. Although his PSL stats don't tell the whole story, Azam is a run machine in the international format with a career average of 50.72. The likes of Alex Hales and Liam Livingstone also make a compelling case after successful BBL campaigns with Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers respectively. Imam ul Haq is another reliable option with the southpaw starring with 341 runs in 12 outings for Zalmi.

Allrounders: Spin bowling allrounders Imad Wasim and Liam Dawson are great options to have in the fantasy side. Apart from their miserly spells with the ball, both of them can up the ante in the death overs which holds them in good stead. Shoaib Malik also warranties a spot in the side with his experience and recent form in the BPL strengthening his case for an inclusion. While Carlos Brathwaite is a good option as well, Cameron Delport's explosive could also fetch fantasy players a good number of points on Friday.

Bowlers: With several world-class options on offer, fantasy players are spoilt for choice in the bowler's section. However, Wahab Riaz and Chris Jordan stand out with their impeccable ability to nail the yorker in the death overs. Both of them are quite handy with the bat as well which is an added bonus in the Dream11 fantasy team. Mohammad Amir is also a great option with his ability to swing the ball while Usama Mir, who played in the CPL last year, is also a viable selection for this game.

Captain: Babar Azam should be a popular choice for captaincy considering his recent exploits against Bangladesh. The Pakistan opener scored a majestic 66 earlier in the month at this very venue. While Azam is bound to be a popular multiplier pick for this game, Liam Livingstone and Shoaib Malik are also reliable options. If one were to opt for a bowling option, Wahab Riaz would fit the bill perfectly.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Mohammad Rizwan, Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Liam Dawson, Wahab Riaz, Chris Jordan and Usama Mir.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Shoaib Malik

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Liam Livingstone, Imam ul Haq, Cameron Delport, Carlos Brathwaite, Imad Wasim, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz.

Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam