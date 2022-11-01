KAR vs PUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, 1st Quarter Final

Karnataka (KAR) will take on Punjab (PUN) in the first quarter-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, November 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the KAR vs PUN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Both teams performed exceptionally well in the group-stage matches. Karnataka won six of their last seven games. Punjab, too, have won six of their last seven matches.

Karnataka will give it their all to win the match, but Punjab are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KAR vs PUN Match Details

The first quarter-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will be played on November 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAR vs PUN, 1st Quarter Final

Date and Time: November 01, 2022, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

KAR vs PUN Form Guide

KAR - Won 6 of their last 8 games.

PUN - Won 7 of their last 8 games.

KAR vs PUN Probable Playing XI

KAR Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vyshak Vijaykumar, and Vidwath Kaverappa.

PUN Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Anmol Malhotra, Shubman Gill, Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sanvir Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Mayank Markande, and Harpreet Brar.

KAR vs PUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Singh

P Singh, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. He has already smashed 144 runs in the last two matches.

Batters

S Gill

S Gill and D Padikkal are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Pandey is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

A Sharma

J Suchith and A Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Gopal is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Kaul

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kaul and M Markande. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. V Vijaykumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KAR vs PUN match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sharma

A Sharma will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He smashed 55 runs and scalped one wicket in the last match against Haryana.

S Kaul

Since the pitch is good for bowlers, you can make S Kaul the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and can play crucial innings in today's match. He took 4 wickets in the game against Goa.

5 Must-Picks for KAR vs PUN, 1st Quarter-Final

A Sharma

S Kaul

P Singh

D Padikkal

S Gill

Karnataka vs Punjab Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in start and bat in middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Karnataka vs Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Karnataka vs Punjab Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Singh

Batters: S Gill, M Agarwal, M Pandey, D Padikkal

All-rounders: A Sharma, J Suchith, S Gopal

Bowlers: V Vijaykumar, S Kaul, M Markande

Karnataka vs Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Karnataka vs Punjab Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Singh

Batters: S Gill, M Agarwal, M Pandey, D Padikkal

All-rounders: A Sharma, J Suchith

Bowlers: V Vijaykumar, S Kaul, M Markande, B Singh

