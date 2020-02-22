KAR vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2020 Match - Feb 23rd, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the first match on a double-header Sunday, Karachi Kings host defending champions Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi. While Karachi won their only game so far, Quetta Gladiators succumbed to a Kamran Akmal hundred after a successful start to their

PSL campaign as well. With home support behind them, the Kings will ideally fancy their chances ahead of the game. However, the experience the Gladiators possess could prove to be a handful for Imad Wasim and his men. All in all, an exciting contest awaits between two very formidable sides in PSL 2020.

KAR vs QUE Teams:

Karachi Kings:

Imad Wasim (C), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Awais Zia, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Rizwan, Chadwick Walton, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Ali Khan, Usama Mir, Mitchell McClenaghan

Quetta Gladiators:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Fawad Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mahmood, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Mohammad Nawaz, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson.

Playing 11 Updates:

Karachi Kings:

No changes are expected from the Kings after a successful start to their PSL campaign. The Kings have a very explosive batting unit with Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan complementing each other perfectly at the top of the order. With the likes of Delport and Walton holding the fort in the middle order, the Kings shouldn't have many worries in racking up big totals. As for the bowling unit, the duo of Mohammad Amir and Chris Jordan will be crucial with Umaid Asif impressing in the previous game. With Imad Wasim providing the balance in the side, Kings will be eyeing another win in front of their home crowd.

Possible XI: Azam, Sharjeel, Delport, Wasim (C), Walton, Ifthikar, Rizwan (WK), Amir, Jordan, Asif and Iqbal

Quetta Gladiators:

Quetta should be looking to bring in a few changes after a loss to Peshawar on Saturday. Ben Cutting missed the previous match due to illness and is a significant doubt for this game as well. An extra spinner could be brought in with Zahid Mahmood impressing in the National T20 Cup last year. The batting unit looks quite settled although their openers, Watson and Roy are yet to fire in tandem. Nawaz and Sarfaraz provide the impetus towards the end although the onus will be upon the fast bowling duo of Hasnain and Sohail Khan. Although this is Quetta's third game on the trot in PSL 2020, they should fancy their chances of a second win at the expense of Karachi Kings.

Possible XI: Roy, Watson, Shehzad, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Nawaz, Azam, Ahsan, Sohail, Cutting/Mills, Fawad and Hasnain

Match Details:

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2020, Match 6

Advertisement

23rd February 2020, 2:30 PM IST

National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report:

The pitch has been in belter so far with Karachi Kings breaching the 200 run mark in their first game in Karachi. A similar sort of surface is expected on Sunday as well. However, there could be some turn on offer for the spinners while the pacers will ideally revert to off-pace deliveries towards the end of the innings. Both teams would be looking to chase upon winning the toss with 180 being a competitive total.

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed has only shown glimpses of what he is capable of in this PSL. With his experience and ability to keep the scoreboard ticking, he is the preferred choice ahead of Mohammad Rizwan, who isn't expected to bat anywhere near the top order. However, Rizwan could also be picked if Karachi were to bat first given his ability to score quickly in the middle overs.

Batsmen: Babar Azam started his PSL 2020 with a bang as he put in a man of the match performance against Peshawar Zalmi. With the form that Azam is in, he is a must-have along with Jason Roy and Shane Watson. Ahmed Shehzad is another viable candidate with the Quetta batsman looking to convert his starts in the top order. Ifthikar Ahmed could also be a worthy pick with his finishing ability being key for Karachi.

Allrounders: Mohammad Nawaz and Imad Wasim are two of the best spin bowling allrounders in the Pakistan domestic circuit. While Wasim's big-hitting ability should come to the fore in this game, Nawaz should pick a wicket or two in the middle overs, which makes both of them reliable options for this game. Along with them, Cameron Delport could also be picked with the southpaw chipping in with his medium pace.

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir and Chris Jordan are must-haves in the side given their ability to pick wickets consistently. Also, Jordan's superlative fielding ability could bring in a few fantasy points. Along with them, Fawad Ahmed is also a good pick with the Australian picking two wickets in the previous game. One of Mohammad Hasnain or Tymal Mills should suffice as the final pick in the fantasy side.

Captain: Babar Azam's form makes him a worth-while pick for the multiplier options for this game. With the Pakistan captain scoring a fifty in the first game, he is bound to be a popular differential pick. Another dependable option would be Jason Roy, who managed to score a fifty against Peshawar. The likes of Mohammad Nawaz and Sarfaraz Ahmed are also reliable options if one were to defer from picking Azam and Roy for captaincy.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Chadwick Walton, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan and Fawad Ahmed.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nawaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Ifthikar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Ahmed Shehzad, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Fawad Ahmed and Mohammad Hasnain.

Captain: Jason Roy, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam