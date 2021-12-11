KAR vs MUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B Match

Karnataka (KAR) will take on Mumbai (MUM) in an Elite Group B Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture at the KCA Cricket Ground in Mangalapuram, Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Both teams have one win and one loss to their names so far. Karnataka started their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with a thumping win over Puducherry before losing to Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Mumbai, who were beaten by Tamil Nadu in their first game, defeated Baroda to get off the mark in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

KAR vs MUM Probable Playing 11 today

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth, Rohan Kadam, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Venkatesh Muralidhara, Jagadeesha Suchith, KC Cariappa, Vidyadhar Patil, V Koushik

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani (c), Sairaj Patil, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Prashant Solanki

Match Details

KAR vs MUM, Elite Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy

Date & Time: December 11th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Thiruvananthapuram

Pitch Report

The pitch at the KCA Cricket Ground has been a good one to bat on, with 289 and 264 being the first-innings scores at the venue in this tournament. On the bowling front, while the spinners will get some turn, the pacers will also find movement with the new ball.

Today’s KAR vs MUM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hardik Tamore can chip in well with the bat and is quite safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Manish Pandey has been a rock in Karnataka's batting line-up. The skipper has scored 104 runs in two Vijay Hazare Trophy games so far.

All-rounders

Shamsi Mulani has made a big impact with both the bat and ball, with the Mumbai captain taking three wickets and scoring 80 runs so far.

Jagadeesha Suchith has bowled really well, picking up five wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far.

Bowler

Tushar Deshpande has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 5.00. He is expected to be amonght the wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAR vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team

Manish Pandey (KAR)

Shams Mulani (MUM)

Jagadeesha Suchith (KAR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (MUM)

Tushar Deshpande (MUM)

Important stats for KAR vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team

Manish Pandey: 104 runs

Jagadeesha Suchith: 5 wickets

Shams Mulani: 80 runs & 3 wickets

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 46 runs

KAR vs MUM Dream 11 Prediction (Vijay Hazare Trophy)

Dream11 Team for Karnataka vs Mumbai - Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hardik Tamore, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Ravikumar Samarth, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, KC Cariappa, V Koushik, Tushar Deshpande

Captain: Manish Pandey. Vice-captain: Shams Mulani.

Dream11 Team for Karnataka vs Mumbai - Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Srinivas Sharath, Manish Pandey, Ravikumar Samarth, Armaan Jaffer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, KC Cariappa, V Koushik, Tushar Deshpande, Vidyadhar Patil

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal. Vice-captain: Jagadeesha Suchith.

