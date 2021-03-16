ROY vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's KCA President's Cup T20 (Kerala T20) Match - Mar 17, 2021

In match number 21 of the KCA President's Cup T20, the KCA Royals will take on the KCA Tuskers on Wednesday.

Since starting their KCA President's Cup T20 campaign with two losses, the KCA Royals have turned the tide and have looked solid in the last few games. They even beat table-toppers KCA Panthers in their last outing. With 16 points, the KCA Royals are currently third in the KCA President's Cup T20 standings.

The KCA Tuskers, on the other hand, lost their first three games of the KCA President's Cup T20. They looked down and out at one point but have come storming back. The Tuskers have won their last three matches and a win on Wednesday could take them to third spot in the KCA President's Cup T20 table.

Squads to choose from

KCA Royals: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (c), Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj, Atul Diamond, Albin Alas, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN, Sreeraj J R, Shahansha, Abhi Biju, Alvin VJ, M. Ajnas, Abhishek J Nair, Jafar Jamal, R Chandran, M Arun

KCA Tuskers: Anand Krishnan, Nikhil T, Arjun Ali, Anuj Jotin, Sreenath K, Karaparambli Monish, Joffin Jose, Afrad Reshab P N, Vaishak Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Ahmed Farzeen, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, MN Neeraj Kumar

Predicted Playing XIs

KCA Royals: Krishna Prasad, Vishnu Raj (wk), KN Harikrishnan, Albin Alias, Jafar Jamal, Kalliparambil Rojith, Atul Diamond Sowri, JR Sreeraj, Sijomon Joseph, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (c), Arun M

KCA Tuskers: Vishnu Vinod (wk), Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Karaparambil Monish (c), Sreenath K, Mannembeth Sreeroop, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen, Vaisakh Chandran

Match Details

Match: KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers

Date & Time: March 17th 2021, 10 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is a decent one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. A score of around 160 is generally par at the venue.

KCA President's Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ROY vs TUS)

Dream11 Team for KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers - KCA President's Cup T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Vinod, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Jafar Jamal, Anand Krishnan, JR Sreeraj, Joffin Jose, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sijomon Joseph, Ahmed Farzeen, Karaparambil Monish

Captain: Vishnu Vinod Vice-captain: JR Sreeraj

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Raj, Vishnu Vinod, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Anand Krishnan, JR Sreeraj, Joffin Jose, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sijomon Joseph, Ahmed Farzeen, MD Nidheesh

Captain: Ahmed Farzeen Vice-captain: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan