KCC vs USRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Men's Premier League One-Day Tournament, Match 2

The second game of the Men's Premier League One-Day Tournament will see Kowloon Cricket Club (KCC) square off against United Services Recreation Club (USRC) at the Kowloon Cricket Club Ground in Hong Kong on Sunday (January 8). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KCC vs USRC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the season after a successful domestic T10 campaign. Kowloon has in-form and experienced players, while the United have a young squad of promising players. United will give it their all to win the game, but Kowloon are expected to prevail.

KCC vs USRC Match Details

The second game of the Men's Premier League One-Day tournament will be played on January 8 at the Kowloon Cricket Club Ground in Hong Kong at 7:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KCC vs USRC, Match 2

Date and Time: January 8, 2023; 7:30 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club Ground, Hong Kong

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could prefer to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, expect a thrilling contest.

KCC vs USRC Form Guide

KCC - Will be playing their first match

USRC - Will be playing their first match

KCC vs USRC Probable Playing XIs

KCC

No injury update

Jamie Atkinson (wk), Muhammad Khan, Charlie Walsh, Babar Hayat, Abdul Samad Khan, Waqas Barkat, Jason Davidson, Daniel Pascoe, Devang Bulsara, Mudassar Hussain, Vikas Sharma

USRC

No injury update

Umar Muhammad (wk), Zakir Hayat, Waqas Khan, Shahid Wasif, Shan Raja, Ibrahim Amir, Aftab Hussain, Imran Sharif, Sheryar Khan, Soban Muhammad, Waqas Dawood

KCC vs USRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Atkinson

Atkinson is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. U Muhammad is another good pick.

Batters

B Hayat

S Singh and Hayat are the two best batter picks. Z Hayat played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Hussain

W Barkat and Hussain are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Awais is another good pick.

Bowlers

D Bulsara

The top bowler picks are W Dawood and D Bulsara. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Mohammed is another good pick.

KCC vs USRC match captain and vice-captain choices

B Hayat

Hayat bats in the top order and also completes his quota of two overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key innings here.

S Singh

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make S Singh the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs in the match. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for KCC vs USRC, Match 2

B Hayat

J Atkinson

S Singh

A Hussain

Z Hayat

Kowloon Cricket Club vs United Services Recreation Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kowloon Cricket Club vs United Services Recreation Club Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Atkinson, U Muhammad

Batters: B Hayat, Z Hayat, S Singh

All-rounders: W Barkat, A Hussain, M Awais

Bowlers: D Bulsara, W Dawood, A Mohammed

Kowloon Cricket Club vs United Services Recreation Club Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Atkinson

Batters: B Hayat, Z Hayat, S Singh

All-rounders: W Barkat, A Hussain

Bowlers: D Bulsara, W Dawood, A Mohammed, S Muhammad, S Bhimsaria

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes