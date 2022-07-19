KEL vs ROR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rome, Match 7 & 8

Kent Lanka (KEL) will lock horns with Royal Roma (ROR) in back-to-back ECS T10 Rome matches at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Tuesday, July 19.

Kent Lanka will be kicking off their campaign on Tuesday and will hope to do so on a winning note. Royal Roma, on the other hand, have won their first two ECS T10 matches and are comfortably placed at the top of the points table.

Both teams have some quality players on their side and we could witness a high-scoring contest on Tuesday.

KEL vs ROR Probable Playing 11 Today

KEL XI

Danushka Tikiriyadura, Deshan Fernando, Mishen Alessio, Samaru Nimesh, Mithun Buwaneka, Thimira Perera, Achintha Denuwan, Francis Nimantha, Prasanna Tikiriyadura, Kavinda Karunanayaka.

ROR XI

Rajwinder Singh (C), Tinusha Shehanka, Asraful Islam (WK), Gagandeep Singh, Mubarak Hossain, Mukhtiar Singh, Zadran Shadamgul, Anil Kumar, Umar Shahzad, Jitendra Prakash, Ahmer Ghulam.

Match Details

Match: KEL vs ROR, ECS T10 Rome, Match 7 & 8.

Date and Time: 19th July 2022, 04:00 PM & 06:00 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Cricket Ground is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 108 runs.

Today’s KEL vs ROR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mubarak Hossain: Hossain is currently the leading run-scorer in this ongoing season with 139 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 204+ in his two outings.

Batters

Gagandeep Singh: Gagandeep has scored 13 runs at a strike rate of 144.44 and has picked up three wickets as well.

Mithun Buwaneka: Buwaneka scored 85 runs at a strike rate of close to 140 in eight matches he played last season. He can prove to be a great utility pick for your Dream11 team for the upcoming match.

All-rounders

Mukhtiar Singh: Singh can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. He has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 7.00 in two matches.

Zadran Shadamgul: Shadamgul is a top-quality all-rounder who is surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team. He has scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 8.33 in two matches.

Bowlers

Francis Nemantha: The 16-year-old right-arm fast bowler is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. Nemantha will lead the bowling attack for Kent Lanka on Tuesday.

Umar Shahzad: Shahzad picked up one wicket in the two overs he bowled in his only match this season. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in KEL vs ROR Dream11 prediction team

Mubarak Hossain (Royal Roma) - 240 points.

Gagandeep Singh (Royal Roma) - 136 points.

Zadran Shadamgul (Royal Roma) - 79 points.

Mukhtiar Singh (Royal Roma) - 77 points.

Tinusha Shehanka (Royal Roma) - 67 points.

Important Stats for KEL vs ROR Dream11 prediction team

Mubarak Hossain: 139 runs in two matches; SR - 204.41.

Gagandeep Singh: 13 runs and three wickets in two matches; SR - 144.44 and ER - 6.25.

Mukhtiar Singh: Four runs and two wickets in two matches; SR - 50.00 and ER - 7.00.

Zadran Shadamgul: Two wickets in two matches; ER - 8.33.

Tinusha Shehanka: 12 runs and one wicket in two matches; SR - 200.00 and ER - 6.66.

KEL vs ROR Dream11 Prediction Today

Kent Lanka vs Royal Roma Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Rome

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Danushka Tikiriyadura, Mubarak Hossain, Gagandeep Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Mithun Buwaneka, Mishen Alessio, Mukhtiar Singh, Zadran Shadamgul, Umar Shahzad, Kavinda Karunanayaka, Francis Nemantha.

Captain: Mukhtiar Singh | Vice-captain: Gagandeep Singh.

Kent Lanka vs Royal Roma Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Rome

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Danushka Tikiriyadura, Mubarak Hossain, Gagandeep Singh, Deshan Fernando, Rajwinder Singh, Mithun Buwaneka, Mukhtiar Singh, Zadran Shadamgul, Prasanna Tikiriyadura, Umar Shahzad, Kavinda Karunanayaka.

Captain: Gagandeep Singh | Vice-captain: Mubarak Hossain.

