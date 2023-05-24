KEN vs GLO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 24, 2023

The fifth match of the English T20 Blast competition will be played between Kent and Gloucestershire at St Lawrence Ground in Kent. The game is expected to kick off on May 24 at 11:00 PM IST. Both teams are even-stevens and would love to start their campaign with a win on the board. This is a South Group fixture.

Going by their previous encounters, Kent has a very poor track record against Gloucestershire with only 4 wins in 13 matches. However, Kent had a remarkable outing in the last season, ending their campaign on a high as they topped the points table. On the other side, Gloucestershire had a dismal outing and ended their season at number 6 position.

As we lead into this fixture, here are our top 3 players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming KEN vs GLO Dream11 prediction match.

KEN vs GLO Squad for Today's Match

Kent Squad

Sam Billings (c), Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Fred Klaassen, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Tawanda Muyeye, Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmad, Matt Quinn, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart.

Gloucestershire Squad

Jack Taylor (c), James Bracey, Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Zafar Gohar, Miles Hammond, David Payne, Joe Phillips, Ollie Price, Grant Roelofsen, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren.

#3 Jack Taylor (GLO) - 7.5 credits

Jack Taylor

The 31-year-old Taylor has a formidable batting record in domestic T20 cricket. In 95 innings, Taylor has accumulated 1,527 runs at a healthy average of 21.81. His strike rate stands at 137.56 with a career-best score of 80.

With 127 fours and 59 sixes to his name, Taylor is a big name to watch out for. We recommend picking him as your captain or vice-captain for your KEN vs GLO Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Sam Billings (KET) - 7.5 credits

Sam Billings

Sam Billings has an astounding record in T20 competitions. In 247 innings, the 31-year-old has accumulated 5,077 runs at a formidable average of 23.94, which also includes his best individual score of 95*. He has a staggering amount of boundaries in his kitty, which includes 424 fours and 162 sixes.

Having represented England across all three formats, Billings is a highly mature cricketer. Hence, he should be one of the go-to men in your KEN vs GLO Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Zak Crawley (KET) - 9 credits

Zak Crawley

The 25-year-old batting stalwart has an outstanding record in T20 cricket and can be very explosive with the bat once he gets his eye in. In 53 innings, Crawley has scored 1,469 runs at a healthy average of 29.38. Besides, he also has a daddy hundred to his name and possesses a formidable strike rate of 140.97.

Crawley is a rising batting star for England and for his franchise in the T20 blast competition. Therefore, he is our numero one pick as a captain or vice-captain for your KEN vs GLO Dream11 prediction match.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's KEN vs GLO Dream11 contest? Zak Crawley Sam Billings 1 votes