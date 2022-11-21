KEN vs LES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022, Match 14

Match 14 of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will see Kenya squaring off against Lesotho (KEN vs LES) on Monday, November 21. The Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KEN vs LES Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Lesotho have won two of their last three matches. Kenya, on the other hand, have won two of their last four games and will want to build some more dominance in the tournament.

Kenya will give it their all to win the match and kickstart their campaign into life. However, Lesotho have a better squad and are expected to win this encounter.

KEN vs LES Match Details

The 14th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will be played on November 21 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KEN vs LES, Match 14, ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022.

Date and Time: November 21 2022, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali looks decent and there will be plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers.

Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

KEN vs LES Form Guide

Kenya - Won two of their last four matches.

Lesotho - Won two of their last three matches.

KEN vs LES Probable Playing XI

KEN Playing XI

No injury updates for Kenya heading into this game.

Pushkar Sharma (C), Collins Obuya, Irfan Karim (WK), Rakep Patel, Tanzeel Sheikh, Shem Ngoche, Sachin Bhudia, Nelson Odhiambo, Lucas Ndandason, Peter Langat, Vraj Patel.

LES Playing XI

No injury updates for Lesotho ahead of this match.

Chachole Tlali (C & WK), Mohammad Maaz Khan, Samir Patel, Mpiti Lerotholi, Waseem Yaqoob, Yahya Jakda, Mohleki Leoela, Mohammad Arbaaz, Thamae Gladwin, Tsepiso Chaoana, Molai Matsau.

KEN vs LES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Karim

I Karim is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for this match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

S Patel is another good pick for your Dream11 team for this match.

Batters

Rakep Patel

Rakep Patel and Rushabvardhan Patel are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team for this match. A Patel has also played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is a good pick for you consider adding to your fantasy team as well.

All-rounders

C Obuya

T Gladwin and C Obuya are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team for this game. They are expected to bat in the top order and are also likely to complete their quota of overs.

W Yaqoob is another good option for you to weigh up for this match.

Bowlers

S Ngoche

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team for the upcoming match are T Chaoana and S Ngoche. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs, increasing their chances of scalping wickets.

V Patel is another good option for you to include in your fantasy team.

KEN vs LES match captain and vice-captain choices

C Obuya

C Obuya is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues and has earned 224 points in his last four matches.

Rakep Patel

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make Rakep Patel the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order and has earned 119 points in his last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for KEN vs LES, Match 14

C Obuya

I Karim

Rakep Patel

S Ngoche

P Kipkoech

Kenya vs Lesotho Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

KEN vs LES Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Kenya vs Lesotho Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Patel, I Karim.

Batters: Rakep Patel, Rushabvardhan Patel, A Patel.

All-rounders: T Gladwin, C Obuya, W Yaqoob.

Bowlers: S Ngoche, T Chaoana, V Patel.

KEN vs LES Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Kenya vs Lesotho Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Karim.

Batters: Rakep Patel, Rushabvardhan Patel, M Khan.

All-rounders: C Obuya, W Yaqoob.

Bowlers: S Ngoche, T Chaoana, V Patel, Y Jakda, P Kipkoech.

Poll : 0 votes