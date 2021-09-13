KEN vs NIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021, Match 6

Kenya will take on Nigeria in the sixth match of the Uganda T20I tri-series 2021 at the Entebbe Cricket Oval on Monday.

With two wins from three matches, Kenya have had a solid campaign so far. They lead the points table as things stand and would want to take the game to Nigeria.

Nigeria are winless after two matches so far and are third in the table. The last time these two sides met each other, Kenya defeated Nigeria by eight wickets.

KEN vs NIG Probable Playing 11 Today

KEN XI

Gurdeep Singh, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim, Rushab Patel, Shem Ngoche, Dominic Wesonga, Vraj Patel, Emmanuel Bundi, Peter Langat, Nelson Odhiambo, Nehemiah Odhiambo

NIG XI

Chimezie Onwuzulike, Daniel Ajekun, Sesan Adedeji, Peter Aho, Joshua Ayannaike, Vincent Adewoye, Mohameed Taiwo, Sulaimon Runsewe, Prosper Useni, Odion Iselese, Mustapha Yusuf

Match Details

KEN vs NIG, Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021

Date and Time: 13th September, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe

Pitch Report

The track has something in it for both the bowlers as well as the batters. The boundaries are smaller and batters will be looking for the big shots.

Today’s KEN vs NIG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

I Karim could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batsman for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

G Singh is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He’s also capable of playing big shots with ease. He has scored 71 runs and has picked up two wickets in three matches so far. He could prove to be a decent multiplier pick for your KEN vs NIG Dream11 Fantasy Side.

All-rounders

S Ngoche is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He picked up two wickets in the last match against Nigeria.

Bowlers

N Odhiambo is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He picked up three wickets against Uganda.

Top 5 best players to pick in KEN vs NIG Dream11 prediction team

G Singh (KEN) – 169 points

S Ngoche (KEN) – 99 points

I Karim (KEN) – 154 points

P Aho (NIG) – 135 points

N Odhiambo (KEN) – 122 points

Important stats for KEN vs NIG Dream11 prediction team

G Singh: 71 runs and 2 wickets

S Ngoche: 2 wickets

I Karim: 76 runs

P Aho: 29 runs

N Odhiambo: 3 wickets

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Prediction Today

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Karim, G Singh, S Adedeji, A Obanda, P Useni, S Ngoche, V Adewoye, P Aho, N Odhiambo, M Yussuf, N Odhiambo

Captain: G Singh, Vice-Captain: S Ngoche

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Karim, G Singh, S Adedeji, A Obanda, P Useni, R Patel, S Ngoche, V Adewoye, P Aho, N Odhiambo, M Yussuf, N Odhiambo

Also Read

Captain: I Karim, Vice-Captain: N Odhiambo

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava