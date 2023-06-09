KEN vs RWA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Africa Continent T20 Cup match – June 9, 2023  

Kenya (KEN) and Rwanda (RWA) are set to lock horns in match 1 of the Africa Continent T20 Cup on Friday, June 9. The Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya, will host the contest.

Kenya will head into the game as favourites since they are far more experienced than Rwanda, who look a tad short on firepower.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the KEN vs RWA match:

#3 Nelson Odhiambo (KEN) – 8.5 credits

Nelson Odhiambo is a talented cricketer and should be picked as captain or vice-captain for the KEN vs RWA match. He has played 72 T20 matches, scoring 385 runs at an average of 16.04 and a strike rate of 98.97, with a top score of 67. He has also picked up 47 wickets at an economy rate of 7.83, including two four-wicket hauls.

#2 Shem Ngoche (KEN) – 9 credits

Shem Ngoche is one of Kenya's most experienced bowlers and fantasy users should certainly pick him as captain or vice-captain for the KEN vs RWA match. In 100 T20 matches, Ngoche has picked up 108 wickets at an economy rate of 6.77, with two four-wicket hauls to show for his efforts. The fact that he has a top score of 41* also proves that he is no mug with the bat.

#1 Collins Obuya (KEN) – 9 credits

It has been 22 years since Collins Obuya debuted for Kenya in 2001. Hence, there is no shortage of experience as far as the 41-year-old is concerned. In 114 T20 matches, Obuya has scored 2,352 runs at an average of 27.62 and a strike rate of 115.74, with one century and 11 fifties to his name. He has also taken 49 wickets at an economy rate of 7.35, making him our top pick as captain or vice-captain for the KEN vs RWA match.

