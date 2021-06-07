KEN-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kwibuka Women's T20 Match - June 8th, 2021

The fifth match of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament will see Kenya Women lock horns with Nigeria Women on Tuesday.

Kenya Women played their first match on Monday against Botswana Women. Having been asked to bat first, Botswana Women scored 68 runs for the loss of nine wickets. They were restricted to a below-par total courtesy of a five-wicket haul by Sarah Wetoto. In response, the Kenya Women successfully chased down the target with nine wickets in hand and 75 balls to spare.

Nigeria Women, meanwhile, played their season opener against Namibia Women on Sunday. Nigeria Women chose to bat first and managed to score only 52 runs for the loss of eight wickets from 20 overs. In reply, Namibia Women won the game comfortably with eight wickets and 64 balls to spare.

Kenya Women will look to continue their fine run in the league while Nigeria Women will be on the lookout for their first victory of the season.

Squads to choose from

Kenya Women

Margaret Ngoche (c), Sarah Wetoto (vc), Queentor Abel, Josephine Abwom, Veronica Abuga, Ruth Achando, Lavendah Idambo, Sharon Juma, Brenda Mogusu, Monicah Ndhambi, Daisy Njoroge, Melvin Odambo, Fiavia Odhiambo, Marion Okira, Jane Otieno, Esther Wachira, Edith Waithaka

Nigeria Women

Samantha Agazuma (c), Kehinde Abdulquadri, Omonye Asika, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Abigail Igbobie, Miracle Imimole, Piety Lucky, Blessing Nwobodo, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson, Esther Sandy, Salome Sunday

Predicted Playing XI

Kenya Women

Queentor Abel, Veronica Abuga, Margaret Ngoche (c), Fiavia Odhiambo, Jane Otieno, Lavendah Idambo, Melvin Idambo, Rsther Wachira, Edith Waithaka, Sarah Wetoto (vc), Sharon Juma.

Nigeria Women

Kehinde Abdulquadri, Abigail Igbobie, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Salome Sunday, Samantha Agazuma (c), Omonye Asika, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson.

Match Details

Match: Kenya Women vs Nigeria Women, Match 5

Date & Time: 8th June 2021, 1:00 PM

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch Report

The pitch is a good one to bowl on, with the pacers getting enough assistance from the wicket early on. So the team winning the toss should look to bowl first. Batters will also benefit from the track if they understand the conditions and limit playing risky shots.

Kwibuka Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KEN-W vs NIG-W)

KEN-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sharon Juma, Samantha Agazuma, Omonye Asika, Veronica Abuga, Melvin Idambo, Queentor Abel, Margaret Ngoche, Sarah Wetoto, Edith Waithaka, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa.

Captain: Sarah Wetoto Vice-Captain: Sharon Juma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Favour Eseigbe, Jane Otieno, Kehinde Abdulquadri, Veronica Abuga, Melvin Idambo, Queentor Abel, Blessing Etim, Sarah Wetoto, Lavendah Idambo, Racheal Samson, Joy Efosa.

Captain: Queentor Abel Vice-Captain: Favour Eseigbe

