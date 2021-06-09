KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kwibuka Women's T20 Match - June 10th, 2021

The ninth match of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament will see Kenya Women lock horns with Rwanda Women on Thursday.

Kenya Women are placed second in the points table, having won two games and lost one. Rwanda Women, meanwhile, are third in the points table, with the same number of wins and losses as that of Kenya Women. Both teams have four points apiece in the ongoing edition of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament.

Kenya Women won their first two matches in the tournament before losing their third against Namibia Women by 36 runs. Namibia batted first and scored 110-6. In response, Kenya Women were bowled out for a paltry 74.

In their last game in the competition, Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by six runs. Rwanda batted first and posted 108 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Nigeria Women managed only 102-8.

Squads to choose from

Kenya Women

Margaret Ngoche (c), Sarah Wetoto (vc), Queentor Abel, Josephine Abwom, Veronica Abuga, Ruth Achando, Lavendah Idambo, Sharon Juma, Brenda Mogusu, Monicah Ndhambi, Daisy Njoroge, Melvin Odambo, Fiavia Odhiambo, Marion Okira, Jane Otieno, Esther Wachira, Edith Waithaka.

Rwanda Women

Sarah Uwera (c), Marie Bimenyimana, Diane Dusabemungu, Alice Ikuzwe, Flora Irakoze, Sifa Ingabire, Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Delphine Mukarurangwa, Belyse Murekatete, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Cathia Uwamahoro, Margueritte Vumiliya.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kenya Women

Queentor Abel, Veronica Abuga, Margaret Ngoche (c), Fiavia Odhiambo, Jane Otieno, Lavendah Idambo, Melvin Idambo, Esther Wachira, Edith Waithaka, Sarah Wetoto (vc), Sharon Juma.

Rwanda Women

Diane Dusabemungu, Gisele Ishimwe, Sarah Uwera (c), Marie Bimenyimana, Belyse Murekatete, Alice Ikuzwe, Cathia Uwamahoro, Henriette Ishimwe, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Immaculee.

Match Details

Match: Kenya Women vs Rwanda Women, Match 9.

Date & Time: 10th June 2021, 1:00 PM.

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda.

Pitch Report

Both batters and bowlers have performed well in the tournament, and scores in excess of 100 can be expected in the first innings. Pacers should perform well during the second essay, as there is extra pace and bounce on offer. So, batting first at this venue would be the most ideal option for the captain winning the toss in this game.

Kwibuka Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy suggestions (KEN-W vs RWA-W)

KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Team Prediction - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sharon Juma, Veronica Abuga, Cathia Uwamahoro, Melvin Idambo, Sifa Ingabire, Sarah Wetoto, Queentor Abel, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Belyse Murekatete, Margueritte Vumiliya.

Captain: Sarah Wetoto. Vice-Captain: Queentor Abel.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Uwera, Veronica Abuga, Gisele Ishimwe, Melvin Idambo, Sifa Ingabire, Sarah Wetoto, Queentor Abel, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Belyse Murekatete, Lavendah Idambo.

Captain: Immaculee Muhawenimana. Vice-Captain: Henriette Ishimwe.

