KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kwibuka Women's T20 Match - June 11th, 2021

The second semi-final of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament will see the Kenya Women lock horns with the Rwanda Women on Thursday.

Kenya Women and Rwanda Women will meet once again in the ongoing edition of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament. They finished second and third respectively on the points table after the completion of the group stage matches.

In their previous encounter, Kenya Women won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Queentor Abel and Veronica Abuga scored 47 each and helped their side finish with a total of 129/3 after 20 overs. Henriette Ishimwe picked up all three wickets for Rwanda in the first innings.

In reply, Rwanda Women managed to score 104/7 in 20 overs with Marie Bimenyimana leading the charts with 31 runs. A combined effort from all bowlers saw them defend the target. In the end, Kenya Women won by 25 runs.

Squads to choose from

Kenya Women

Margaret Ngoche (c), Sarah Wetoto (vc), Queentor Abel, Josephine Abwom, Veronica Abuga, Ruth Achando, Lavendah Idambo, Sharon Juma, Brenda Mogusu, Monicah Ndhambi, Daisy Njoroge, Melvin Odambo, Fiavia Odhiambo, Marion Okira, Jane Otieno, Esther Wachira, Edith Waithaka.

Rwanda Women

Sarah Uwera (c), Marie Bimenyimana, Diane Dusabemungu, Alice Ikuzwe, Flora Irakoze, Sifa Ingabire, Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Delphine Mukarurangwa, Belyse Murekatete, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Cathia Uwamahoro, Margueritte Vumiliya.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kenya Women

Queentor Abel, Veronica Abuga, Margaret Ngoche (c), Fiavia Odhiambo, Jane Otieno, Lavendah Idambo, Melvin Idambo, Esther Wachira, Edith Waithaka, Sarah Wetoto (vc), Sharon Juma.

Rwanda Women

Diane Dusabemungu, Gisele Ishimwe, Sarah Uwera (c), Marie Bimenyimana, Belyse Murekatete, Alice Ikuzwe, Cathia Uwamahoro, Henriette Ishimwe, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Immaculee.

Match Details

Match: Kenya Women vs Rwanda Women, 2nd Semi-Final

Date & Time: 11th June 2021, 5:20 PM

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch Report

The wicket has proved to be a neutral one, with it assisting batsmen and bowlers. The pacers have performed well throughout the game, but have some extra bounce and swing on offer as the pitch tends to slow down during the second essay.

With the pitch slowing down, batters will face difficulties in scoring during the second half of the game. Thus, batting first is the most ideal option at this venue.

Kwibuka Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy suggestions (KEN-W vs RWA-W)

KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sharon Juma, Veronica Abuga, Cathia Uwamahoro, Melvin Idambo, Sifa Ingabire, Sarah Wetoto, Queentor Abel, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Belyse Murekatete, Margueritte Vumiliya.

Captain: Sarah Wetoto Vice-Captain: Queentor Abel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Uwera, Veronica Abuga, Gisele Ishimwe, Melvin Idambo, Sifa Ingabire, Sarah Wetoto, Margaret Ngoche, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Belyse Murekatete, Lavendah Idambo.

Captain: Henriette Ishimwe Vice-Captain: Lavendah Idambo

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee