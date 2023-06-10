KEN-W vs UG-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Kwibuka Women’s T20I match – June 10, 2023  

Kenya Women (KEN-W) and Uganda Women (UG-W) are set to face each other in Match No.1 of the Kwibuka Women’s T20I on Saturday, June 10. The Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre in Kigali, Rwanda will host the contest.

Kenya Women have won only one out of seven matches against Uganda Women. Hence, it would not be a surprise if Uganda storm to victory in their upcoming match.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the KEN-W vs UG-W game:

#3 Stephani Nampiina (UG-W) – 9 credits

Stephanie Nampiina has played 39 T20Is for Uganda where she has scored 337 runs at an average of 16.85 and a strike rate of 96.01 with a top score of 30*. She has also picked up 24 wickets at an economy rate of 5.66 with one four-wicket haul to show for her efforts. Fantasy users should not leave her out of teams for the KEN-W vs UG-W match.

#2 Venasa Ooko (KEN-W) – 8.5 credits

Venasa Ooko has played 30 T20Is since her debut for Uganda back in 2019. She has scored 323 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 87.06 with 57* as her best performance.

#1 Immaculate Nakisuuyi (UG-W) – 7.5 credits

Immaculate Nakisuuyi (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Immaculate Nakisuuyi is an effective cricketer and should be picked up in fantasy teams for the KEN-W vs UG-W match. She has played 41 T20Is thus far and racked up 518 runs at an average of 20.72 and a strike rate of 98.29. She has also picked up 22 wickets at an economy rate of 5.08 with best figures of 3/14.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's KEN-W vs UG-W Dream11 contest? Stephani Nampiina Immaculate Nakisuuyi 0 votes