KER vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group E Match – Jan 19, 2021

Haryana square off against Kerala in an important Elite Group E fixture on the last day of the group stages in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will be the venue for this fixture. Both teams have had a fantastic run so far.

Haryana are sitting pretty at the top of the Elite Group E points table. They have won all their four games and each of those wins came while chasing. They have hunted down scores of 108, 149, 144, and 183 and none of the games went into the final over. Thus, Haryana have been dominant and they have already qualified for the knockouts.

On the other hand, Kerala have had an excellent run in this tournament so far. In fact, they have been the surprise package in Elite Group E. The Sanju Samson-led side started with three wins on the bounce as they stunned domestic heavyweights like Mumbai and Delhi.

However, they lost to Andhra in their last game and that has put their spot in the quarter-finals in jeopardy. Kerala need to win this game to seal a spot in the knockouts. Otherwise, if Delhi beat Puducherry, the former will be through. Hence, there is a lot riding on this game.

Squads to choose from

Haryana: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Arun Chaprana, Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Yashu Sharma, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nitin Saini, Harshal Patel, Ashish Hooda, Shubham Rohilla, Sanjay Pahal, Guntashveer Singh, Ajit Chahal, Aman Kumar, Tinu Kundu, Ankit Kumar, Kapil Hooda, Pramod Chandila

Kerala: Robin Uthappa, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Sudhesan Midhun, S Sreesanth, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, KM Asif, Vathsal Govind, Rohan Kunnummal, Akshay Chandran, MD Nidheesh, Abhishek Mohan, Vinoop Manoharan

Predicted Playing XIs

Haryana: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Arun Chaprana, Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Yashu Sharma, Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal

Kerala: Robin Uthappa, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Sudhesan Midhun, S Sreesanth, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, KM Asif

Match Details

Match: Haryana vs Kerala

Date: January 19th, 2021, 12 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The track at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is typically a batting beauty. The bowlers do get some movement with the breeze but it is the bat that overshadows the ball at this venue.

In five out of the eight games played at the Wankhede Stadium this season, teams batting first have got in excess of 180 runs. 200 was breached thrice while chasing, twice by Kerala and once by Puducherry.

The team winning the toss will want to field first as seven out of the eight games played here this season have been won by teams batting second.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KER vs HAR)

Dream11 Team for Haryana vs Kerala - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group E.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Shivam Chauhan, Himanshu Rana, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Rahul Tewatia, Jalaj Saxena, Arun Chaprana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sudhesan Midhun, KM Asif

Captain: Sanju Samson Vice-captain: Jalaj Saxena

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson, Himanshu Rana, Robin Uthappa, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Sumit Kumar, Jalaj Saxena, Arun Chaprana, Jayant Yadav, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth

Captain: Robin Uthappa Vice-captain: Himanshu Rana