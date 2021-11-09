KER vs MP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group D Match

Kerala (KER) will lock horns with Madhya Pradesh (MP) in an Elite Group D Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Kerala are third in the Elite Group D points table, winning two out of their four matches. They defeated Assam by eight wickets in their last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy outing. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, are currently placed atop the standings, winning three out of their four Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches. They defeated Bihar by nine wickets in their last game.

KER vs MP Probable Playing 11 Today

KER XI

Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddin (WK), Sanju Samson (C), Sachin Baby, Jalaj Saxena, Vishnu Vinod, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sharafuddeen, Sudeshan Midhun, Basil Thampi, Sajeevan Akhil

MP XI

Venkatesh Iyer, Kuldeep Gehi, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Parth Sahani (C), Rakesh Thakur (WK), Kumar Kartikeya

Match Details

KER vs MP, Elite Group D, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Date and Time: 9th November 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is a balanced one. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first, given the good record of the chasing side in the last five T20s. The average first-innings score at the venue is 158 runs.

Today’s KER vs MP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Samson is the perfect pick for your fantasy team from the wicketkeeper section. He has scored 119 runs in four Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches at a strike rate of 138.37.

Batters

Rajat Patidar: Patidar is an explosive top-order batter from Madhya Pradesh. He has been off-colour this season, scoring only 14 runs in four matches.

Sachin Baby: Baby is a reliable top-order batter who has scored 71 runs in four Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches.

All-rounders

Venkatesh Iyer: Iyer has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has chipped in five wickets in four matches while also scoring 154 runs.

Jalaj Saxena: Saxena can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. He has scalped three wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 5.72.

Bowlers

Basil Thampi: Thampi has picked up seven wickets in four Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games at an economy rate of 6.80. He can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Avesh Khan: Khan is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost. He has scalped nine wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 6.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in KER vs MP Dream11 prediction team

Sanju Samson (KER)

Sachin Baby (KER)

Avesh Khan (MP)

Venkatesh Iyer (MP)

Basil Thampi (KER)

Important Stats for KER vs MP Dream11 prediction team

Sanju Samson: 119 runs in 4 matches; SR - 138.37

Sachin Baby: 71 runs in 4 matches; SR - 87.69

Avesh Khan: 9 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 6.00

Venkatesh Iyer: 154 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 142.59 and ER - 5.08

Basil Thampi: 7 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 6.80

KER vs MP Dream11 Prediction Today (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy)

KER vs MP Dream11 Prediction - Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Rohan Kunnummel, Venkatesh Iyer, Jalaj Saxena, Sharafudeen-NM, Avesh Khan, Basil Thampi, Kumar Kartikeya.

Captain: Venkatesh Iyer. Vice-captain: Mohammad Azharuddeen.

KER vs MP Dream11 Prediction - Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Parth Sahani, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jalaj Saxena, Sharafudeen-NM, Avesh Khan, Basil Thampi, Sudhesan Midhun, Kumar Kartikeya.

Captain: Venkatesh Iyer. Vice-captain: Sanju Samson.

