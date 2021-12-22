KER vs SER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, 4th Quarter-final

The fourth quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 will see Kerala (KER) take on Services (SER) at the KL Saini Group in Jaipur.

Kerala have continued their impressive white-ball form into the 50-over format as well, winning four out of five Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the league phase. They will be keen to sustain their form and barge into the semi-finals at the expense of Services, who have defied expectations this season. Led by Rajat Patidar, Services pack a punch with both the bat and ball and will fancy their chances in this fixture.

KER vs SER Probable Playing 11 Today

KER XI

Rohan Kunnummal, Mohd Azharuddeen, Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Sachin Baby, Sijomon Joseph, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Suresh Vishweshwar, MD Nidheesh and Basil Thampi

SER XI

Lakhan Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Mohit Ahlawat, Rajat Paliwal (c), Mumtaz Qadir, Dev Lohchab (wk), Pulkit Narang, Diwesh Pathania, Raj Bahadur, Vikas Yadav and Rahul Singh

Match Details

KER vs SER, 4th Quarter-final, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: 22nd December 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the KL Saini Ground is a touch on the slower side with runscoring not likely to be an easy task. The new bowlers should get the ball to swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the batters should feel more at ease despite there being turn available for the spinners. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 260-270 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s KER vs SER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson is one of the finest batters on the domestic circuit, capable of scoring runs at a rapid pace in the middle order. In addition, Samson is a good player of spin as well, holding him in good stead ahead of this game.

Batter

Rajat Paliwal: Rajat Paliwal has been a consistent performer for Services across all formats. He has shown glimpses of his ability in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and will be keen to come good in this game, making him a decent addition to your KER vs SER Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jalaj Saxena: Jalaj Saxena adds some much-needed depth and balance to the Kerala set-up with his all-round skills. While he hasn't been able to truly fire in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the nature of the pitch makes him a must-have in your KER vs SER Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Basil Thampi: Basil Thampi is one of the premier fast-bowlers on the Indian circuit ,with the express pacer also showing signs of good form over the last few weeks. Given his ability to swing the ball too, Thampi should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in KER vs SER Dream11 prediction team

Sanju Samson (KER)

Jalaj Saxena (KER)

Diwesh Pathania (SER)

Important stats for KER vs SER Dream11 prediction team

Mohammed Azharuddin - 100 runs in 5 Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 matches, SR: 123.46

Vishnu Vinod - 200 runs in 5 Vijay Hazare 2021-22 matches, SR: 117.65

Ravi Chauhan - 61(81) vs Railways in previous Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 match

KER vs SER Dream11 Prediction Today (Vijay Hazare Trophy)

KER vs SER Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Vijay Hazare Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Samson, M Azharuddeen, R Paliwal, R Chauhan, M Ahlawat, J Saxena, D Pathania, V Manoharan, V Yadav, B Thampi and M Nidheesh

Captain: S Samson. Vice-captain: R Paliwal.

KER vs SER Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Vijay Hazare Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Samson, M Azharuddeen, R Paliwal, S Baby, M Ahlawat, J Saxena, L Singh, V Manoharan, R Bahadur, B Thampi and M Nidheesh

Captain: J Saxena. Vice-captain: S Samson

Edited by Samya Majumdar