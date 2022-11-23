KER vs TN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Elite Group C

Kerala (KER) will take on Tamil Nadu (TN) in the Elite Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 on Wednesday at the Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the KER vs TN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Tamil Nadu are one of the strongest teams to win this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 as they have won five of their last six games. Kerala, too, have performed exceptionally well in the tournament as they have tasted four victories in their last six matches.

Kerala will give it their all to win the match, but Tamil Nadu are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KER vs TN Match Details

The Elite Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 will be played on November 23 at the Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KER vs TN, Elite Group C

Date and Time: 23rd November 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings. The last match played on this pitch was between Goa and Chhattisgarh, where a total of 411 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

KER vs TN Form Guide

KER - Won 4 of their last 6 games

TN - Won 5 of their last 6 games

KER vs TN Probable Playing XI

KER Playing XI

No major injury updates

Ponnan Rahul, Rohan Kunnummal, Vinoop Manoharan, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Abdul Basith, Sachin Baby (c), Sijomon Joseph, Akhil Scaria, Akshay Chandran, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Faisal Fanoos

TN Playing XI

No major injury updates

Sai Sudharsan, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Sonu Yadav, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Manimaran Siddharth

KER vs TN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Jagadeesan

N Jagadeesan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. B Indrajith is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Sudharsan

R Kunnummel and S Sudharsan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Baby is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

A Chandran

B Aparajith and A Chandran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Manoharan is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Joseph

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Siddharth and S Joseph. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. F Fanoos is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KER vs TN match captain and vice-captain choices

B Aparajith

B Aparajith will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 136 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last five matches.

N Jagadeesan

Since the pitch is good for bowlers, you can make N Jagadeesan the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches in today's match. He has already smashed 799 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for KER vs TN, Elite Group C

B Indrajith

B Aparajith

N Jagadeesan

R Kunnummel

A Chandran

Kerala vs Tamil Nadu Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kerala vs Tamil Nadu Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Jagadeesan

Batters: S Sudharsan, S Baby, R Kunnummel

All-rounders: A Chandran, B Aparajith

Bowlers: M Siddharth, R Silambarasan, M Mohammed, F Fanoos, S Joseph

Kerala vs Tamil Nadu Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Jagadeesan

Batters: S Sudharsan, S Baby, R Kunnummel

All-rounders: A Chandran, B Aparajith, V Manoharan

Bowlers: M Siddharth, M Mohammed, S Warrier, S Joseph

