KET vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast, South Group

Kent Spitfires (KET) will lock horns with Essex Eagles (ESS) in a South Group fixture in the Vitality T20 Blast at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Friday.

Kent will be very disappointed with their performance in their opening match, which they lost to Somerset by eight wickets. Their bowlers need to step up in this match. The Eagles, meanwhile, will look to kick off their campaign with a victory.

KET vs ESS Probable Playing XIs

KET

Sam Billings (C & WK), Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen.

ESS

Simon Harmer (C), Sam Cook, Adam Rossington (WK), Will Buttleman, Matt Critchley, Aron Nijar, Daniel Sams, Shane Snater, Jamal Richards, Paul Walter, Tom Westley.

Match Details

Match: KET vs ESS, Vitality T20 Blast, South Group.

Date and Time: May 27 2022; 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: St. Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the St. Lawrence Ground is a sporting one, where batters should get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the first-innings score in the last game at the venue being 162 runs.

Today’s KET vs ESS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Billings: Billings is a hard-hitting batter who could score some quickfire runs for his team on Friday. Although he failed to perform in his last match, he could play a big knock in this match.

Batters

Daniel Bell-Drummond: Bell-Drummond was the leading run-scorer for Kent last season with 492 runs in 14 games. He is surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Tom Westley: Westley was one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Essex in the previous edition, scoring 198 runs, including a highest score of 53, in seven outings.

All-rounders

Jack Leaning: Leaning accumulated 110 fantasy points in his last match, so it wouldn't be a wise decision to drop him. He scored an unbeaten 72 runs at a strike rate of 167.44 against Somerset.

Simon Harmer: Harmer was in brilliant form with both bat and ball last season, scoring 109 runs and picked up 19 wickets. He will look forward to continuing that form this season too.

Bowlers

Sam Cook: Cook was the leading wicket-taker for Essex in the previous edition scalping 20 wickets, including best figures of 4-15 in 13 games. He is a genuine wickettaker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Fred Klaassen: Klaassen bowled pretty well in his last match against Somerset, picking up a wicket at an economy rate of 6.63. He is a quality bowler who could be a good budget pick in your fantasy team.

Five best players to pick in KET vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Jack Leaning (KET) - 110 points

George Linde (KET) - 45 points

Fred Klaassen (KET) - 31 points

Matt Milnes (KET) - 29 points

Jordan Cox (KET) - 23 points.

Key Stats for KET vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Jack Leaning: 72 runs in 1 match; SR - 167.44

George Linde: 29 runs in 1 match; SR - 193.33

Fred Klaassen: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 6.63

Matt Milnes: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 9.00

Grant Stewart: 14 runs in 1 match; SR - 175.00.

KET vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Today

KET vs ESS Dream11 Prediction - Vitality T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Tom Westley, Simon Harmer, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Daniel Sams, Qais Ahmad, Shane Snater, Sam Cook.

Captain: Daniel Bell-Drummond. Vice-captain: Daniel Sams.

KET vs ESS Dream11 Prediction - Vitality T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Rossington, Sam Billings, Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Tom Westley, Simon Harmer, George Linde, Daniel Sams, Qais Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Sam Cook.

Captain: George Linde. Vice-captain: Joe Denly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav