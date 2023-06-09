KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 9, 2023

Kent and Hampshire are poised to take on each other in the 63rd fixture of the English T20 Blast league on June 9 at St Lawrence Cricket Ground in Canterbury. This South Group fixture will kick off at 11 PM IST.

Kent is enduring a very disastrous campaign at present and has been thoroughly bamboozled by every opposition they encountered this season. Their win record is in absolute shambles as they have only managed to salvage a single win in their last six games. Following their relentless defeats, Kent has slipped to the number eight position with an impoverished net run rate of -0.394.

In comparison, Hampshire is way ahead and is currently ranked third in the South Group Points table. They have done remarkably well in their earlier games and have won their last four fixtures in grand style. Hampshire’s NRR currently stands at 0.717.

As we look ahead, here are the top three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction match.

KET vs HAM Squad for Today's Match

Kent Squad

Sam Billings (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Joey Evison, Michael Hogan, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Tawanda Muyeye, Grant Stewart, Fred Klaassen, Kane Richardson

Hampshire Squad

James Vince ©, Toby Albert, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Nathan Ellis, James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ben McDermott, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood

#3 Liam Dawson (HAM) - 8.5 credits

Lancashire Lightning v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality T20 Blast Final

Dawson is a very promising all-rounder who has achieved a reasonable amount of success this season. He is the highest wicket-taker for Hampshire with 11 wickets to his name. He averages 15.45 with the ball and has a stunning economy rate of 6.8 and has also achieved the best bowling figures of 4/21.

Besides, he is also contributing with the bat low down the order. He averages 18.5 with the bat and has an astronomical strike rate of 176.19. Dawson is a true asset for his side and hence, we recommend picking him as your captain or vice-captain for your KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Joe Denly (KET) - 7.5 credits

Kent Spitfires v Gloucestershire - Vitality Blast T20

Denly is the second-highest run-getter for Kent this season. He has scored 134 runs at a very decent average of 26.8 which includes his best individual score of 39. He has played small cameos so far but can convert them into big scores.

Denly is a very experienced batter in limited-overs cricket. Hence, he should primarily be your go-to man to feature in your KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 James Vince (HAM) - 9 credits

Hampshire Hawks v Somerset CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Vince is in the form of his life. He is averaging well over 100 this season and notched up a swashbuckling century against Essex, which helped Hampshire register a crushing victory. He currently has 406 runs under his belt with a jaw-dropping strike rate of 166.39, and is the best batter of the tournament.

