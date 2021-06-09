KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 9th, 2021

In the fourth match of the T20 Blast, Kent and Hampshire will lock horns at the Spitfire Ground on Wednesday.

Kent were brilliant in the first half of the previous season but they slowed down, winning just five matches and losing three in their group. However, with a restructured squad, they will aim to perform well this season.

Meanwhile, Hampshire had a pretty bad season last season. They won just two and lost seven matches to finish last in their group. With some big names part of this year’s line-up, they are expected to come up with better performances.

Here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Kent and Hampshire.

#3 Joe Denly

Joe Denly holds the record of scoring a century and taking a hat-trick in the same T20 match. He achieved this feat in the 2018 edition of the T20 Blast against Surrey. He will be a crucial player for Kent with both bat and ball.

Denly has scored 5492 runs in T20 cricket and has picked up 34 wickets. He usually bats in the top-order and has a good chance of going for big runs once settled down.

#2 D’Arcy Short

D’Arcy Short is another top-order batsman to watch out for from the Hampshire side. This will be his first season at Hampshire. He amassed 483 runs in 12 innings for Durham in the 2019 T20 Blast, the fourth-highest run-scorer in the competition that season.

Short has the ability to roll his arm as well in crucial middle overs. He will be a valuable all-rounder with 3349 runs and 48 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

#1 James Vince

The dashing top-order batsman, James Vince, has a pretty impressive record in the shortest format of the game. He will represent Hampshire in the 2021 edition of the T20 Blast.

Though he was a bit inconsistent of late in T20 cricket, he is expected to come out well this season.

James Vince has good experience of 246 matches in T20 cricket with 6544 runs at an average of 30.43.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava