KET vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group B

Kent (KET) will take on Hampshire (HAM) in a Group B match of the English One Day Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham.

Hampshire are one of the strongest teams in this year's English One Day Cup and have proved themselves, winning their first match against Worcestershire by 44 runs. Kent, meanwhile, have only won one of their last two games, losing their last match to Glamorgan by three wickets.

Hampshire will look to win this game, but Kent are a better team and should emerge victorious here.

KET vs HAM Probable Playing XIs

KET

Ben Compton, Joey Evison, Oliver Robinson (wk), Alex Blake (c), Navdeep Saini, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Matt Henry, Hamidullah Qadri, Nathan Gilchrist, Matthew Quinn.

HAM

Nick Gubbins (c), Tom Prest, Ben Brown (wk), Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Toby Albert, Jack Campbel, John Turner, Fletcha Middleton, Ian Holland, Scott Currie.

Match Details

Match: KET vs HAM, English One Day Cup 2022, Group B.

Date and Time: August 7, 2022; 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham.

Pitch Report

The Kent County Cricket Ground is traditionally a high-scoring track with little to no help on offer for the bowlers.

While pacers could get some swing early on, batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. The quicker bowlers will look to vary their pace to get something off the surface. Both teams will look to bat first on winning the toss, with anything above 270 being a competitive total here.

KET vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

O George, who has played exceptionally well in the last two games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for this game. He bats in the top order and could also fetch additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

B Compton and A Blake are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. J Evison is another good pick. He has performed well in his previous two games.

All-rounders

G Linde and I Holland are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also finish their quota of overs. F Organ is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for today's game are M Quinn and S Currie. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few fews and are also expected to bowl at the death. J Turner is another good pick.

Top three players to pick in KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

G Linde (KEN)

A Blake (KEN)

M Quinn (KEN).

Kent vs Hampshire: Key stats for Dream11 team

J Evison - 129 runs

I Holland - 8 runs and three wickets

S Currie - 43 runs and three wickets.

Kent vs Hampshire Dream11 Prediction (English One Day Cup 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: O George, A Blake, J Evison, B Compton, I Holland, F Organ, G Linde, S Currie, M Henry, J Turner, M Quinn.

Captain: O George. Vice Captain: G Linde.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: O George, A Blake, J Evison, B Compton, I Holland, G Steward, F Organ, G Linde, S Currie, J Turner, M Quinn.

Captain: O George. Vice Captain: I Holland.

