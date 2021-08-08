KET vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup Match

The Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 will see Kent take on Hampshire at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on Sunday.

Although Kent are reeling at the bottom of the Royal London One-Day Cup points table, a win could take them as high as fifth place. However, they come across a resilient Hampshire unit who will be on the lookout for their third win of the competition.

KET vs HAM Probable Playing 11 Today

KET XI

Tawanda Muyeye, Ollie Robinson, George Munsey, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning (c), Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Marcus O'Riordan, James Logan/ Hamid Qadri, Matt Quinn and Harry Podmore

HAM XI

Tom Alsop, Tom Prest, Nick Gubbins, Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Lewis McManus, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Kyle Abbott (c), John Turner and Scott Currie

Match Details

KET vs HAM, The Royal London One-Day Cup 2021

Date and Time: August 8, 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham

Pitch Report

The Kent County Cricket Ground is traditionally a high-scoring track with little to no help on offer for the bowlers. While the pacers will get some swing early on, the batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. The quicker bowlers will look to vary their pace accordingly to get something out of the surface. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with anything above 270 being a competitive total at the venue.

Today's KET vs HAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Tom Alsop: Although Hampshire opener Tom Alsop has shown signs of form in recent Royal London One-Day Cup games, he is due for a big knock at the top of the order. One can bank on him to deliver a few points, making him a valuable asset to your KET vs HAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

George Munsey: George Munsey has been a terrific addition to the Kent squad with his explosive batting ability being one of the few shining lights in their campaign. With a good batting track on offer, Munsey could be in for another big knock in the middle order.

All-rounder

Marcus O'Riordan: Providing the balance in the Hampshire team, Marcus O'Riordan has been sensational with both bat and ball. Given his recent form, O'Riordan could be a handy option in your KET vs HAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kyle Abbott: Kyle Abbott has looked more like his old self in recent Royal London One-Day Cup games with a fifer against Worcestershire earlier in the week. With ample swing on offer, Abbott should prove to be a genuine threat with the ball.

Top 5 best players to pick in KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Nick Gubbins (HAM) - 505 points

George Munsey (KET) - 403 points

James Fuller (HAM) - 273 points

Important stats for KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

George Munsey: 302 runs in 4 Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 innings; Bat Average: 75.50

Nick Gubbins: 292 runs in 5 Royal London One-Day Cup innings; Bat Average: 73.00

Kyle Abbott: 5 for 43 against Worcestershire (second-best figures in Royal London One-Day Cup 2021)

KET vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)

KET vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Alsop, Jack Leaning, Nick Gubbins, George Munsey, Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Marcus O'Riordan, Kyle Abbott, Matt Quinn and Hamid Qadri

Captain: Nick Gubbins. Vice-captain: Jack Leaning

KET vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Alsop, Jack Leaning, Nick Gubbins, Harry Finch, Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, John Turner, Marcus O'Riordan, Kyle Abbott, Matt Quinn and Hamid Qadri

Captain: Harry Finch. Vice-captain: Nick Gubbins

