KET vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 9th, 2021

The opening round of fixtures in the T20 Blast 2021 has Kent taking on Hampshire at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Wednesday.

Hampshire comes into the T20 Blast season with high expectations. Led by James Vince, Hampshire have a well-balanced bowling attack to complement their explosive batting unit. With the likes of Mason Crane and Liam Dawson set to turn out for Hampshire, they will be optimistic of their chances ahead of the game.

Their opponents, Kent, have endured a tough County Championship campaign and a change in format might have come at the right time for them. Although they will not have the services of Zak Crawley and Sam Billings, Kent have a decent squad capable of tackling Hampshire in the T20 Blast.

Although Hampshire will start the T20 Blast fixture as the clear favorites, Kent are no pushovers in the shortest format. With valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a thriller on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Zak Crawley, Oliver Robinson (wk), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Darren Stevens, Miguel Cummins, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Gilcrhsit, Qais Ahmad, Tim Groenewald, Matthew Quinn, Harry Podmore, Heino Kuhn, Ollie Robinson, Sam Billings, Hamidullah Qadri

Hampshire

Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Ajeet Dale, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, James Vince

Predicted Playing XIs

Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Grant Stewart, Darren Stevens, Fred Klaassen, Matt Milnes, Nathan Gilchrist/ Grant Stewart and Marcus O'Riordan

Hampshire

D'Arcy Short, James Vince (c), Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus (wk), Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott, Chris Wood and Mason Crane

Match Details

Match: Kent vs Hampshire, South Group, T20 Blast

Date & Time: 9th June 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. Although the ball should come on to the bat fairly well, the batsmen will be wary of movement off the surface, especially in the powerplay overs. There is some turn available off the track, bringing the spinners into play in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be crucial for either side, with the par score being 170 at the venue. With the pitch not likely to change much during the game, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KET vs HAM)

KET vs HAM Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Alsop, J Vince, D Short, J Leaning, D Bell-Drummond, J Denly, C Wood, K Abbott, M Crane, F Klaassen and M Milnes

Captain: J Vince. Vice-captain: J Denly

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Cox, J Vince, D Short, A Blake, D Bell-Drummond, J Denly, C Wood, K Abbott, M Crane, F Klaassen and M Milnes

Captain: D Short. Vice-captain: J Denly

Edited by Samya Majumdar