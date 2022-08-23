KET vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Kent (KET) will take on Lancashire (LAN) in a Group B fixture of the English Domestic One-Day Cup at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Tuesday, August 23. Here is everything you need to know about the English Domestic One-Day Cup Dream11 Fantasy prediction for the 65th match, including fantasy cricket tips, fantasy tips, and the pitch report.

Kent managed to recover well in the tournament, winning their last two games after a poor start, where they managed to win only one of their first five games. They will look to extend their winning streak to keep their chances of qualifying for the upcoming games alive.

Lancashire, on the other hand, have had an outstanding season, winning five of their seven games and extending their winning streak to two games. Batters have been in fine form, scoring 300+ on both occasions, and bowlers have not disappointed, successfully defending the totals. They are currently second in the points table, with Kent in fifth place in Group B.

Match Details, 65th match

The 65th match of the English Domestic One-Day Cup will be played on August 23 at the St Lawrence Ground in England and is scheduled to start at 03:30 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the games can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KET vs LAN, 65th match

Date and Time: August 23 2022, 03:30 pm

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, England

Live Streaming: Fancode

Exclusive Broadcaster: ECB Website & App

KET vs LAN pitch report for 65th match

The St Lawrence Ground pitch is well-balanced, with something in it for both bowlers and batters. The ball could move slightly at the start of the innings, so strikers have to be patient while hitting their shots. A total of 280 could be considered a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 3

Matches Won by Bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 281

Average 2nd innings score: 256

KET vs LAN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Kent: WWLLL

Lancashire: WWLWW

KET vs LAN Probable Playing 11s for today’s 65th match

Kent Probable Playing 11

Ben Compton, Joey Evison, Ollie Robinson (wk), Joe Denly (c), Alex Blake, Harry Finch, Grant Stewart, Hamidullah Qadri, Harry Podmore, Nathar Gilchrist, Navdeep Saini.

Lancashire Probable Playing 11

Keaton Jennings (c), Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Rob Jones, George Balderson, George Lavelle (wk), Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, Jack Morley.

KET vs LAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Oliver Robinson (369 runs in 6 matches, Strike-Rate: 173.66)

Robinson has looked impressive in the competition so far, scoring 369 runs at an average of 73.80, with a highest score of 206* runs. He is expected to have another strong performance in today's game.

Top Batter Pick

Ben Compton (6 matches, 319 runs, Average: 53.16)

Compton has been brilliant with the bat this tournament, amassing 319 runs at a strike rate of 80.15 in six games. Given his current form, he is a must-have in your KET vs DUR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Luke Wells ( 278 runs & 7 wickets in 6 matches, Average: 46.33

The experienced all-rounder has seven wickets and has shown promise with the bat, scoring 278 runs at an average of 46.333 in six games. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Hamidullah Qadri (10 wickets in 6 matches, Average: 31.70)

He has looked good so far in the competition and could be a good pick for your fantasy team. Qadri has picked up 10 wickets in six games at an average of 31.70, becoming his side's leading wicket-taker this season.

KET vs LAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Joe Denly

Denly is a talented batter who has played a vital role in his team's success in the middle order in recent years. He has missed a couple of matches, but has come back with a bang in his last three games, scoring 116 runs and taking six wickets. Given his potential and ability, he is an excellent candidate for the captaincy.

Keaton Jennings

Jennings is a good, technically sound batter who can put up big numbers when he gets set. That makes him a good option for vice-captaincy in your Dream11 fantasy team.

KET vs LAN match expert tips 65th match

Oliver Robinson has been a much more powerful and effective batter this season, accumulating some impressive numbers. He's also been doing well behind the stumps, which increases one's chances of getting more points.

KET vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 65th match, Head To Head League

KET vs LAN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Ollie Robinson

Batters: Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Rob Jones, Ben Compton

All-Rounders: Luke Wells, Danny Lamb, Joe Denly

Bowlers: Liam Hurt, Hamidullah Qadri, Navdeep Saini

KET vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 65th match, Grand League

KET vs LAN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Ollie Robinson

Batters: Keaton Jennings, Joey Evison, Rob Jones, Ben Compton

All-Rounders: Luke Wells, Joe Denly

Bowlers: Liam Hurt, Hamidullah Qadri, Navdeep Saini, Tom Bailey

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das