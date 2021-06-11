KET vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for T20 Blast Match - June 11, 2021

Kent will lock horns with Middlesex in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at the Spitfire Ground in St Lawrence on Friday.

Kent had a sub-par T20 Blast campaign last year, winning just five of their 10 games. They will be looking to turn things around this season and beat Hampshire by 38 runs in their T20 Blast 2021 opener.

Middlesex also flattered to deceive in the T20 Blast last season, managing just three wins in 10 games. They started their T20 Blast 2021 campaign with a 54-run loss to Surrey and will be eager to turn things around as soon as possible.

Squads to choose from

Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Zak Crawley, Oliver Robinson (wk), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Darren Stevens, Miguel Cummins, Adam Milne, Nathan Gilcrhsit, Qais Ahmad, Tim Groenewald, Matthew Quinn, Harry Podmote, Heino Kuhn, Sam Billings, Hamidullah Qadri

Middlesex

Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Martin Andersson, Nick Gubbins, John Simpson (wk), James Harris, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn, Eoin Morgan (c), Joshua De Caires, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Mitchell Marsh, Paul Stirling, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Peter Handscomb, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones

Probable Playing XIs

Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Joe Denly, Oliver Robinson (wk), Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, James Logan

Middlesex

Paul Stirling, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Eoin Morgan (c), John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Nathan Sowter, Blake Cullen, Steven Finn, Ethan Bamber

Match Details

Match: Kent vs Middlesex, South Group

Venue: The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, England

Date and Time: 11th June, 11:30 PM IST

Pitch report

Kent will have a better understanding of the wicket at the St. Lawrence Stadium as they played their T20 Blast 2021 opener against Hampshire at the same venue. Although there was a little bit of lateral movement in the initial overs, the batsmen still played their shots until the pitch slowed down a bit in the middle overs.

In the second innings, medium pacers and spinners dominated the game. 180 is the average first innings score on this ground.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KET vs MID)

KET vs MID Dream11 Team - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oliver Robinson, Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Darren Stevens, Chris Green, Grant Stewart, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Fred Klaassen

Captain: Joe Denly. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jordan Cox, Stephan Eskinazi, Paul Stirling, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Darren Stevens, Chris Green, Luke Hollman, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Fred Klaassen

Captain: Daniel Bell-Drummond. Vice-captain: Chris Green

Edited by Samya Majumdar