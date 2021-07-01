KET vs SUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 2nd, 2021

Kent are set to play against Surrey in a South Group match of the 2021 T20 Blast at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

Surrey are currently placed atop the table with 13 points from 11 matches. After a one-run loss to Glamorgan, they came back to beat Hampshire by 20 runs in their previous match. Surrey's net run rate of +0.685 is also the best among the nine participating teams.

Kent, on the other hand, have 13 points from 10 matches and are sitting in the second spot in the table. Their previous game against Sussex on Tuesday, June 29, had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the T20 Blast 2021 fixture between Kent and Surrey.

#3 Daniel Bell-Drummond

Daniel Bell-Drummond is currently the leading run-scorer for Kent in the ongoing T20 Blast 2021. The batter has notched 286 runs at an average of 31.77 and at an impressive strike rate of 163.42.

Having scored three half-centuries, he has held Kent’s batting together in the tournament. In Kent’s previous four matches, Bell-Drummond has scored 88, 11, 50 and 28 and those knocks should stand him in good stead.

#2 Will Jacks

Will Jacks has been exceptional for Surrey in the T20 Blast 2021. The right-hander has racked up 282 runs at an average and a strike rate of 31.33 and 173 respectively. He has hit the most fours and sixes, 33 and 14, for his team.

Jacks is someone who can step on the gas from the outset and put pressure on the opposition. Though he hasn’t fired of late, he is expected to bring forth his A-game in the upcoming encounter.

#1 Ollie Pope

Ollie Pope has hit his straps ever since joining Surrey for the ongoing T20 Blast 2021. In four matches, he has already churned out 153 runs at an impressive average of 51 - the highest among his teammates - and is striking at 139.09.

Pope started his campaign with an unbeaten knock of 52 against Middlesex. Though he failed against Sussex, he made a comeback with a 45-ball 60 against Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

