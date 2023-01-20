KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy: Best fantasy team for Round 12

The penultimate round of group stage fixtures in the Big Bash League (BBL) will begin with the first game of a Friday doubleheader between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers at the Adelaide Oval.

Round 11 was a high-scoring one that saw many highly owned players pick up points. Aaron Hardie, captain Matthew Short and Michael Neser were three players who crossed the 100-point mark for my side.

Round 12 will be a five-fixture one that will see both Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat play twice. However, Perth will blank in the next round, with Hobart Hurricanes playing twice in the final Round 13.

Deadline for Trade ahead of ADL-PER: 11:00 am (IST), 04:00 pm (local), 05:30 am (GMT)

BBL Round 12 Fixtures

Date Home Team Away Team Time (in IST) January 20, 2023 Adelaide Strikers (ADL) Perth Scorchers (PER) 11:00 am January 20, 2023 Brisbane Heat (BNE) Hobart Hurricanes (HOB) 02:30 pm January 21, 2023 Sydney Sixers (SYD6) Sydney Thunder (SYDT) 01:35 pm January 22, 2023 Brisbane Heat (BNE) Melbourne Stars (MLS) 08:10 am January 22, 2023 Perth Scorchers (PER) Melbourne Renegades (MLR) 01:45 pm

Team Suggested in Round 11 of BBL

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PER) ($173,000), Joe Clarke (MLS) ($132,800)

Batters: Michael Neser (BNE) ($142,300), Beau Webster (MLS) ($155,000), Matthew Short (ADL) (BAT) ($255,800), Marnus Labuschagne (BNE) ($158,700), Aaron Hardie (PER) ($150,200), Cameron Bancroft (PER) ($122,100), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500)

Bowlers: Sean Abbott (SYD6) ($213,600), Liam Hatcher (MLS) ($158,700), Andrew Tye (PER) ($184,600), Nathan Ellis (HOB) ($141,200), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($56,100), James Bazley (BNE) ($155,800), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($64,300)

Captain: Matthew Short | Vice-Captain: Marnus Labuschagne

Round 11 Points: 815

Total Points: 8329

Overall Rank: 5,156

Team Value: $2,333,500

Available Cash: $4,300

Trades

1) Beau Webster (MLS) ($155,000) - OUT | Matt Renshaw (BNE) ($112,600) - IN

2) Liam Hatcher (MLS) ($158,700) - OUT | Jason Behrendorff (PER) ($184,000) - IN

KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy Team for Round 12

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PER) ($173,000), Joe Clarke (MLS) ($132,800)

Batters: Michael Neser (BNE) ($142,300), Matt Renshaw (BNE) ($112,600), Matthew Short (ADL) (BAT) ($255,800), Marnus Labuschagne (BNE) ($158,700), Aaron Hardie (PER) ($150,200), Cameron Bancroft (PER) ($122,100), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500)

Bowlers: Sean Abbott (SYD6) ($213,600), Jason Behrendorff (PER) ($184,000), Andrew Tye (PER) ($184,600), Nathan Ellis (HOB) ($163,000), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($56,100), James Bazley (BNE) ($155,800), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($64,300)

Despite having two transfers to make and a couple of extra boosters, I plan to use only two purely because I don't know who to bring in from either Brisbane Heat or Perth Scorchers, considering I already have four from the Scorchers, excluding Behrendorff.

James Bazley, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw and Michael Neser are my representatives from Brisbane Heat. Meanwhile, the in-form Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Andrew Tye and now Jason Behrendorff form my Perth Scorchers' contingent.

Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, and Nathan Ellis are the other three players in the XI barring the players who double.

Captaincy Picks

Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, James Bazley and Michael Neser are my top captaincy picks for this round so far.

Australian cricket isn't my forte, and I'm still learning. Feel free to engage in the comments section with any inputs, observations, and cricketing knowledge you possess.

