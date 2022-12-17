KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy: Best fantasy team for Round 2

After a record-shattering BBL clash between the Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder, we're all set to enter the second round of fixtures in the KFC Big Bash League. Also, we enter the second round of the official Fantasy game, the Herald Sun KFC Super Coach.

While I couldn't put an article out in time for BBL Round 1, I had a decent week, scoring 922 points, thanks to hauls from captain Matthew Short and vice-captain Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Daniel Sams. It was, however, disappointing to see the rest of the players, especially who had two fixtures, not live up to expectations.

With both Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat blanking in this BBL round, it's key to see what the best trades could be for your fantasy team. The Perth Scorchers will double alongside Sydney Thunder this week, having blanked in Round 1.

Deadline for Trade ahead of PER-SYD6: 1:35 pm (IST), 4:05 pm (local) and 8:05 am (GMT)

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next round.

Fixtures

Date Home Team Away Team Time(In IST) 17th December 2022 Perth Scorchers(PER) Sydney Sixers(SYD6) 1:35 PM 18th December 2022 Melbourne Renegades(MLR) Sydney Thunder (SYDT) 1:45 PM 19th December 2022 Hobart Hurricanes (HOB) Perth Scorchers (PER) 1:45 PM 20th December 2022 Adelaide Strikers (ADL) Sydney Thunder (SYDT) 1:45 PM

Team Suggested in Round 1

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Gilkes (SYDT) ($83,800), Sam Harper (MLR) ($100,700)

Batters: Matthew Short (ADL) ($208,700), Daniel Sams (SYDT) ($180,900), Alex Hales (SYDT) ($112,800), Rille Rossouw (SYDT) ($90,800), Darcy Short (HOB) ($139,900), James Vince (SYD6) ($94,300), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($208,700)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (ADL) ($186,500), Fazalhaq Farooqi (SYDT) ($132,400), Colin de Grandhomme (ADL) ($117,000), Joel Paris (HOB) ($91,200), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($107,000), Matt Renshaw (BHE) ($136,400), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($42,000)

Total Points: 922

Overall Rank: 12,135.

Available Cash: $49,800

Trades

1) Matthew Gilkes (SYDT) (WK) ($83,800) - OUT| Josh Inglis (PER) (WK) ($87,000) - IN

2) Colin de Grandhomme (ADL) (BOWL) ($117,000) - OUT| Andrew Tye (PER) (BOWL) ($156,700) - IN

3) Matt Renshaw (BHE) (BOWL) ($136,400) - OUT| Jason Behrendorff (PER) (BOWL) ($122,400) - IN

KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy Team for Round 2

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PER) (WK) ($87,000), Sam Harper (MLR) ($100,700)

Batters: Matthew Short (ADL) ($208,700), Daniel Sams (SYDT) ($180,900), Alex Hales (SYDT) ($112,800), Rille Rossouw (SYDT) ($90,800), Darcy Short (HOB) ($139,900), James Vince (SYD6) ($94,300), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($208,700)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (ADL) ($186,500), Fazalhaq Farooqi (SYDT) ($132,400), Andrew Tye (PER) (BOWL) ($156,700), Joel Paris (HOB) ($91,200), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($107,000), Jason Behrendorff (PER) (BOWL) ($122,400), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($42,000)

While I'm not as familiar with Australian cricket compared to the IPL, I've always found KFC Supercoach to be a very interesting and exciting game to play.

After the Adelaide-Sydney Thunder BBL game, it's difficult not to talk about the Strikers' bowlers. I did have Henry Thornton in my mind before the deadline in Round 1, but I opted to play it safe and go with Rashid Khan, which ended up costing me plenty of points. While it's tempting, I won't be bringing Henry in, and am playing the fixtures by bringing in Perth Scorchers players for this round.

Getting Josh Inglis at that price is a bargain, and he could even be one of those set-and-forget picks for the season. While there're many managers going for Ashton Agar and with good reason, I'm going for Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff.

Tye has been one of the best bowlers in the BBL and is a proven wicket-taker. Meanwhile, Behrendorff's numbers speak for themselves, and he's a solid mid-price option too. The in-form Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hobart's Joel Paris and Rashid Khan are the other three bowlers in the team.

It'll be really interesting to see how the Sydney Thunder dust themselves off after their BBL defeat, but their batters need to start clicking. I'm hoping for better results from the likes of Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw. I have a bit of a benching dilemma between James Vince and D'arcy Short, but I'm likely to play the Hobart batter.

Mitchell Swepson (who has a bye) and the budget enabler Kellapotha will be on the bench from among the bowlers. With three doublers from the Perth Scorchers and four from the Thunder, BBL Round 2 looks promising.

Captaincy Picks

December 17th - Andrew Tye (PER), Josh Inglis (PER)

December 18th - Daniel Sams (SYDT), Alex Hales (SYDT), Fazalhaq Farooqi (SYDT)

With two teams doubling, I'm only considering my captaincy options from among them. While Daniel Sams looks the most rounded option, I'm finding it tough to trust the Thunder after their shocker of a performance.

I'll try giving the captain and vice-captain's armband to two Scorchers players, and based on their performance against the Sixers, I'll take a call on whether to switch it to Sams or Farooqi.

Australian cricket isn't my forte, and I'm still learning. Feel free to engage in the comments section with any inputs, observations, and cricketing knowledge you possess.

