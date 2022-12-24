KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy: Best fantasy team for Round 4

The fourth round of fixtures of the Big Bash League (BBL) 22-23 will begin on Saturday (December 24) with a Christmas Eve clash between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

After missing two transfer deadlines, I ended up making a completely different set of transfers than I planned to, losing out on the hauls I would've had if I had brought in Michael Neser. I ended up bringing in three players from Melbourne Stars as a last resort, with Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Joe Clarke joining the side, with Sams, Roussow and Behrendorff exiting the side.

All eight BBL teams will each play once in Round 4, but with the Sixers and the Renegades both playing twice next week and the Strikers and the Hurricanes blanking, plan your transfers accordingly.

Deadline for Trade ahead of HOB-MLR: 10:00 am (IST), 03:35 pm (local), and 04:35 am (GMT)

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next round.

Fixtures

Date Home Team Away Team Time(In IST) 24th December 2022 Hobart Hurricanes (HOB) Melbourne Renegades (MLR) 10:00 AM 26th December 2022 Sydney Sixers(SYD6)) Melbourne Stars (MLS) 12:35 PM 26th December 2022 Perth Scorchers (PER) Adelaide Strikers (ADL) 03:45 PM 27th December 2022 Sydney Thunder (SYDT) Brisbane Heat (BNE) 01:45 PM

Team Suggested in Round 3

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PER) (WK) ($142,200), Sam Harper (MLR) ($89,800)

Batters: Matthew Short (ADL) ($249,500), Beau Webster (MLS) (BAT) ($105,400), Joe Clarke (MLS) (BAT/WK) ($175,800), D'arcy Short (HOB) ($118,200), James Vince (SYD6) ($75,900), Alex Hales (SYDT) ($109,800), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (ADL) ($160,900), Nathan Coulter-Nile (MLS) (BOWL) ($146,100), Andrew Tye (PER) (BOWL) ($162,700), Joel Paris (HOB) ($66,100), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($93,900), Fazalhaq Farooqi (SYDT) (BOWL) ($143,500), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($42,000).

Captain: Mitchell Swepson | Vice-Captain: Matthew Short

Round 3 Points: 512

Total Points: 2533

Overall Rank: 10,946.

Team Value: $ 1,929,300.

Trades

1) Fazalhaq Farooqi (SYDT) (BOWL) ($143,500) - OUT | Andre Russell (MLR) (BOWL) ($156,100) - IN

2) D'arcy Short (HOB) ($118,200) - OUT | Hayden Kerr (SYD6) ($161,900) - IN

3) Rashid Khan (ADL) ($160,900) - OUT | Patrick Dooley (HOB) (BOWL) ($135,200) - IN

KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy Team for Round 4

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PER) (WK) ($142,200), Sam Harper (MLR) ($89,800)

Batters: Matthew Short (ADL) ($249,500), Beau Webster (MLS) (BAT) ($105,400), Joe Clarke (MLS) (BAT/WK) ($175,800), Hayden Kerr (SYD6) ($161,900), James Vince (SYD6) ($75,900), Alex Hales (SYDT) ($109,800), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500)

Bowlers: Andre Russell (MLR) ($156,100), Nathan Coulter-Nile (MLS) (BOWL) ($146,100), Andrew Tye (PER) (BOWL) ($162,700), Joel Paris (HOB) ($66,100), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($93,900), Patrick Dooley (HOB) (BOWL) ($135,200), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($42,000).

After a disappointing Round 3, I'm really looking forward to move back up the ranks in Round 4. While I was really happy building up value on Fazalhaq Farooqi, he has to go now, with Sydney Thunder terminating his contract. I've brought in someone who I've wanted to get right from the start of the tournament: Andre Russell.

A gem in IPL Fantasy, Russell has been the source of many mega hauls, and I'm hoping he recreates some of them in the BBL too. Also, with Rashid Khan shedding value and him not likely to match the output of the likes of Henry Thornton, I feel the switch to the in-form Hobart spinner Patrick Dooley would work out better. D'arcy Short out for the in-form Hayden Kerr is the other trade I'm making.

With both Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades playing twice next round, that's another reason to get Russell and Kerr. With Hobart taking on the Renegades on Christmas Eve, I might get to see my captain play early if I place the armband on Andre Russell. However, the in-form Matthew Short or even Hayden Kerr are tempting options. Meanwhile, Josh Inglis is proving to be an excellent addition to the side, as he keeps looking better with every game he plays.

There are the three Melbourne Stars players in Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Joe Clarke who I was forced to bring in as transfers in Round 3. However, with all of them likely to rise in value this week, I'm content with them.

While I am losing value on the likes of James Vince, Sam Harper, Joel Paris and Mitchell Swepson, I'm confident I can get through by benching them and switching them out soon.

Captaincy Picks

Andre Russell and Matthew Short are my first-choice captaincy picks for now. However, Hayden Kerr is also in the mix.

Australian cricket isn't my forte, and I'm still learning. Feel free to engage in the comments section with any inputs, observations and cricketing knowledge you possess.

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes