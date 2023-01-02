KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy: Best fantasy team for Round 7

The matches keep coming thick and fast as the KFC Big Bash League 2022-23 moves into the seventh round of fixtures.

I had a disappointing Round 6 with both my captain Shadab Khan and Vice-captain Matthew Short blanking. Barring returns from the ever-so-consistent Josh Inglis, Andrew Tye, and an explosive haul from Alex Hales, it was a disappointing week.

Round 7 is another week that sees all four teams play one game each. However, with Rounds 8 and 9 containing five fixtures and will have multiple teams playing twice, managers can keep those rounds in mind when making their changes.

Deadline for Trade ahead of HOB-ADL: 01:45 pm (IST), 07:15 pm (local), and 08:15 am (GMT)

BBL Round 7 Fixtures

Date Home Team Away Team Time(In IST) January 2, 2023 Hobart Hurricanes (HOB) Adelaide Strikers (ADL) 01:45 PM January 3, 2023 Melbourne Stars (MLS) Melbourne Renegades (MLR) 01:45 PM January 4, 2023 Sydney Sixers (SYD6) Brisbane Heat (BNE) 12:35 PM January 4, 2023 Perth Scorchers (PER) Sydney Thunder (SYDT) 03:45 PM

Team Suggested in Round 6 of BBL

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PER) ($182,700), Sam Harper (MLR) ($83,000).

Batters: Daniel Sams (SYDT) ($184,800), Beau Webster (MLS) ($167,300), Matthew Short (ADL) (BAT) ($235,800), Hayden Kerr (SYD6) ($186,700), James Vince (SYD6) ($101,100), Alex Hales (SYDT) ($167,000), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500)

Bowlers: Joel Paris (HOB) ($68,400), Shadab Khan (HOB) ($172,900), Andrew Tye (PER) ($188,900), Peter Siddle (ADL) ($86,000), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($49,900), Patrick Dooley (HOB) ($157,400), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($42,000).

Captain: Shadab Khan | Vice-Captain: Matthew Short.

Round 6 Points: 456.

Total Points: 4548.

Overall Rank: 9,128.

Team Value: $2,121,400.

Available Cash: $29,800.

Trades

1) Peter Siddle (ADL) ($86,000) - OUT | Marcus Stoinis (MLS) ($87,200) - IN.

2) Joel Paris (HOB) ($68,400) - OUT | Nathan McSweeney (BNE) ($88,800) - IN.

3) Shadab Khan (HOB) ($172,900) - OUT | Matthew Wade (HOB) ($174,600) - IN.

KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy Team for Round 7

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PER) ($182,700), Sam Harper (MLR) ($83,000).

Batters: Matthew Wade (HOB) ($174,600), Beau Webster (MLS) ($167,300), Matthew Short (ADL) (BAT) ($235,800), Hayden Kerr (SYD6) ($186,700), James Vince (SYD6) ($101,100), Alex Hales (SYDT) ($167,000), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500)

Bowlers: Nathan McSweeney (BNE) ($88,800), Daniel Sams (SYDT) ($184,800), Andrew Tye (PER) ($188,900), Marcus Stoinis (MLS) ($87,200), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($49,900), Patrick Dooley (HOB) ($157,400), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($42,000).

After a disappointing week in which neither my captain nor vice-captain performed, I'm hoping to turn it around in Round 7. My transfer strategy for this round is to clear some of the non-profiting players in my team who I don't want going forward. But I've decided to retain Mitchell Swepson, whose value has dropped so much it doesn't really matter what I do with him.

Also, my oversight in bringing in Shadab Khan with him only having a match before returning to international duty means I'm taking him out after only a week on the team. Switching Daniel Sams from a batter to a bowler frees up a batting spot that I can use to get the in-form Matthew Wade.

I'm also getting in Marcus Stoinis and Nathan McSweeney after their excellent performances in Round 6, hoping to make a quick profit before selling next week. This gives my team a fairly settled look in both the batting and bowling departments. Although I still wish there was a way I could include the likes of Henry Thornton or Jhye Richardson, I'll save those trades for future rounds.

I'm banking on the usual suspects in Hayden Kerr, Josh Inglis, Andrew Tye, and Daniel Sams to also deliver in this round. Despite his improved showing last week, James Vince is still likely to only be my Emergency player this week.

Captaincy Picks

There are plenty of captaincy options for this week and I'm finding it really hard to choose. I might just go with one of Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade, or Hayden Kerr, with Matthew Short also in the running.

Australian cricket isn't my forte, and I'm still learning. Feel free to engage in the comments section with any inputs, observations and cricketing knowledge you possess.

