KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy: Best fantasy team for Round 9

Round 9 of the KFC Big Bash League (BBL) begins with the clash between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

BBL Round 8 was a decent one, with plenty of high-scorers in my team. However, in what seems to be a growing trend, I seem to keep choosing the wrong players as my captain, with Hayden Kerr and Matthew Wade both not delivering the points.

I'm hoping to turn that around in BBL Round 9 that sees three teams having two fixtures.

Deadline for Trade ahead of HOB-MLS: 01:45 pm (IST), 07:15 pm (local), and 08:15 am (GMT)

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next round of BBL.

BBL Round 9 Fixtures

Date Home Team Away Team Time (in IST) January 9, 2023 Hobart Hurricanes (HOB) Melbourne Stars (MLS) 01:45 PM January 10, 2023 Adelaide Strikers (ADL) Melbourne Renegades (MLR) 02:10 PM January 11, 2023 Brisbane Heat (BNE) Perth Scorchers (PER) 02:10 PM January 12, 2023 Melbourne Stars (MLS) Adelaide Strikers (ADL) 01:45 PM January 13, 2023 Sydney Thunder (SYDT) Perth Scorchers (PER) 01:00 PM

Team Suggested in Round 8 of BBL

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PER) ($167,900), Sam Harper (MLR) ($111,300)

Batters: Matthew Wade (HOB) ($145,800), Beau Webster (MLS) ($135,700), Matthew Short (ADL) (BAT) ($220,800), Hayden Kerr (SYD6) ($149,200), James Vince (SYD6) ($111,200), Josh Philippe (SYD6) ($114,400), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500)

Bowlers: Nathan McSweeney (BNE) ($131,100), Sean Abbott (SYD6) ($162,600), Andrew Tye (PER) ($190,700), Nathan Ellis (HOB) ($117,800), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($42,300), Patrick Dooley (HOB) ($142,100), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($42,000)

Captain: Hayden Kerr | Vice-Captain: Matthew Wade

Round 8 Points: 840

Total Points: 5729

Overall Rank: 8,408

Team Value: $2,032,400

Available Cash: $40,100

Trades

1) Sean Abbott (SYD6) ($162,600) - OUT | Aaron Hardie (PER) ($129,500) - IN

2) Josh Philippe (SYD6) ($114,400) - OUT | Henry Thornton (ADL) ($166,600) - IN

3) Hayden Kerr (SYD6) ($149,200) - OUT | Chris Lynn (ADL) ($168,800) - IN

4) Patrick Dooley (HOB) ($142,100) - OUT | Cameron Bancroft (PER) ($118,000) - IN

KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy Team for Round 9

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PER) ($167,900), Sam Harper (MLR) ($111,300)

Batters: Matthew Wade (HOB) ($145,800), Beau Webster (MLS) ($135,700), Matthew Short (ADL) (BAT) ($220,800), Chris Lynn (ADL) ($168,800), James Vince (SYD6) ($111,200), Cameron Bancroft (PER) ($118,000), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500)

Bowlers: Nathan McSweeney (BNE) ($131,100), Aaron Hardie (PER) ($129,500), Andrew Tye (PER) ($190,700), Nathan Ellis (HOB) ($117,800), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($42,300), Henry Thornton (ADL) ($166,600), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($42,000)

With a whopping three teams doubling this week, I have decided to use one of my extra transfer boosts that allow me to make four transfers for this round. Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers are the teams I'm targeting, with Melbourne Stars' inconsistent form proving a deterrent.

Sydney Sixers blank in this round, and as a result, I'm removing three of their players from my team, retaining only the in-form James Vince. While I'd like to keep Sean Abbott, who's increasing in price, I need to sell him to bring in the bowlers I want. Patrick Dooley's injury means he too has to make way.

Aaron Hardie and Cameron Bancroft starred in the Scorchers' win in Round 8, and given their price, they're excellent investments ahead of Round 9. However, if Jhye Richardson recovers in time from his injury, I will go for him. I'm going for more expensive players from the Strikers in Chris Lynn and Henry Thornton. The duo have performed well in their respective departments, and they're solid picks to own.

Beau Webster is the only Melbourne Stars player I own, but Marcus Stoinis wouldn't be a bad pick either. Given Matthew Wade's poor form, I could bench him and bring Sam Harper into the team. Wade and Swepson should be my emergency players.

Captaincy Picks

Given the amount of doubling players I have, selecting the right captain should be a nightmare. Matthew Short is an obvious pick, with Josh Inglis and Andrew Tye also decent picks. The in-form Chris Lynn wouldn't be a bad shout either.

Australian cricket isn't my forte, and I'm still learning. Feel free to engage in the comments section with any inputs, observations and cricketing knowledge you possess.

