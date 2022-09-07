KHP vs BAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2022, Match 15

The 15th match of the National T20 Cup 2022 will see Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) locking horns with Balochistan (BAL) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, September 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KHP vs BAL Dream11 Prediction and today's playing 11s for match 15.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are among the strongest teams in this year's National T20 Cup as they have won all of their last four games. Balochistan are also one of the strongest teams and have won three of their last four matches.

It will be a cracker of a contest with both teams planning to edge out one another by playing some good cricket.

KHP vs BAL Match Details

The 15th match of the National T20 Cup 2022 will be played on September 7 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KHP vs BAL, Match 15

Date and Time: September 07, 2022, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Northern and Southern Punjab, where a total of 369 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

KHP vs BAL Form Guide

KHP - W W W W

BAL - W L W W

KHP vs BAL Probable Playing XI

KHP Playing XI

No injury updates.

Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin, Mohammad Sarwar, Aamer Azmat, Khalid Usman (c), Maaz Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, and Mohammad Imran.

BAL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Shan Masood, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Abdul Bangalzai, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah (c), Khurram Shehzad, and Junaid Khan.

KHP vs BAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Haseebullah Khan (4 matches, 101 runs)

Haseebullah Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a crucial knock of 52 runs in the last match against Northern.

Batters

S Masood (4 matches, 160 runs)

S Masood and S Farhan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Shafiq played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Butt (4 matches, 53 runs, 4 wickets)

A Butt and H Talat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Ghulam is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Y Shah (4 matches, 7 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Shah and K Shehzad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Khan Jr. is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KHP vs BAL match captain and vice-captain choices

S Masood

S Masood is expected to bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 160 runs in the last four matches.

Y Shah

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both spinners and pacers, you can make Y Shah the captain of the grand league teams. He has picked up seven wickets in his last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for KHP vs BAL, Match 15

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points A Butt 53 runs and 4 wickets 208 points S Masood 160 runs 261 points Y Shah 7 wickets 251 points Haseebullah Khan 101 runs 178 points H Talat 48 runs and 3 wickets 172 points

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Balochistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Balochistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Balochistan Head to Head Team

Wicketkeeper: M Haris, Haseebullah Khan

Batters: S Masood, A Shafiq, A Amin, S Farhan

All-rounders: A Butt, H Talat

Bowlers: K Shehzad, Y Shah, I Khan Jr.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Balochistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Balochistan Grand League Teams.

Wicketkeeper: M Haris

Batters: S Masood, A Shafiq, A Amin

All-rounders: A Butt, H Talat

Bowlers: K Shehzad, Y Shah, I Khan Jr., K Bhatti, Arshad Iqbal

