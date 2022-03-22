KHP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan One-Day Cup, Match 27

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will lock horns with Central Punjab (CEP) in the 27th match of the Pakistan One-Day Cup at the House of Northern Cricket Ground in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have won six out of their eight games and are currently placed in third spot in the points table. They won their last match against Sindh by 29 runs. Central Punjab, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings, winning only three out of their eight matches. They lost their last game against Balochistan by 76 runs.

KHP vs CEP Probable Playing 11 Today

KHP XI

Ashfaq Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Sarwar, Adil Amin, Mohammad Haris (WK), Arshad Iqbal, Khalid Usman (C), Mohammad Wasim, Sameen Gul, Imran Khan

CEP XI

Rizwan Hussain, Ahmed Shehzad, Hussain Talat, Qasim Akram, Ali Shan (WK), Raza Ali Dar (C), Saad Nasim, Zafar Gohar, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Ahmed Bashir

Match Details

KHP vs CEP, Pakistan One-Day Cup, Match 27

Date and Time: 22nd March 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: House of Northern Cricket Ground, Islamabad.

Pitch Report

The surface at the House of Northern Cricket Ground generally favors the batters. The bowlers will have to keep their lines and length in check to control the leakage of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 300 runs.

Today’s KHP vs CEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris: Haris is a top-quality batter who has scored 239 runs at an average of 39.83 in eight Pakistan One-Day Cup outings.

Batters

Ahmed Shehzad: Shehzad is Central Punjab’s top run-scorer in the competition with 352 runs in eight matches.

Kamran Ghulam: Ghulam has smashed 306 runs at a strike rate of 91.06 in eight matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Khalid Usman: Usman is a quality all-rounder who has scalped 19 wickets at an economy rate of 4.70 in addition to scoring 66 runs in eight matches.

Qasim Akram: Akram has scored 169 runs while also picking up six wickets in seven matches.

Bowlers

Mohammad Wasim: Wasim has picked up three wickets in four matches. He can prove to be a great differential pick for this game.

Wahab Riaz: Riaz has been in brilliant form, scalping 12 wickets at an economy rate of 4.82 in seven matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Wahab Riaz (CEP) – 376 points

Hussain Talat (CEP) – 326 points

Ahmed Shehzad (CEP) – 315 points

Rizwan Hussain (CEP) – 266 points

Mohammad Sarwar (KHP) – 230 points

Important Stats for KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Wahab Riaz: 86 runs and 12 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 71.66 and ER - 4.83

Hussain Talat: 199 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 91.28 and ER - 5.81

Ahmed Shehzad: 352 runs in 8 matches; SR - 96.96

Rizwan Hussain: 284 runs in 8 matches; SR - 86.85

Qasim Akram: 169 runs and 6 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 81.25 and ER - 5.63

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Today (Pakistan One-Day Cup)

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction – Pakistan One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Haris, Ahmed Shehzad, Hussain Talat, Rizwan Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz.

Captain: Fakhar Zaman. Vice-captain: Hussain Talat.

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction – Pakistan One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Haris, Ahmed Shehzad, Hussain Talat, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Sarwar, Khalid Usman, Qasim Akram, Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz.

Captain: Qasim Akram. Vice-captain: Khalid Usman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar