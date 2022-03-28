KHP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan One-Day Cup, Semi-final 1

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will lock horns with Central Punjab (CEP) in the first semi-final of the Pakistan One-Day Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Monday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished atop the points table, having won seven out of their ten league stage games and are currently placed in third spot in the points table. They won their last match against Balochistan by 49 runs.

Central Punjab, on the other hand, finished fourth in the standings, winning five out of their ten league stage matches. They registered a 77-run victory over Sindh in their last game.

KHP vs CEP Probable Playing 11 Today

KHP XI

Adil Amin (C), Ashfaq Ahmed, Imran Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman, Maaz Khan, Mehran Ibrahim, Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Sarwar, Rehan Afridi (WK), Sameen Gul.

CEP XI

Ahmed Shehzad, Rizwan Hussain, Raza Ali Dar, Qasim Akram, Hussain Talat, Umar Akmal (WK), Saad Nasim, Zafar Gohar, Muhammad Faizan, Wahab Riaz (C), Ali Asfand

Match Details

KHP vs CEP, Pakistan One-Day Cup, Semi-final 1

Date and Time: March 28, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Multan Cricket Stadium generally favors the batters. The bowlers will have to keep their lines and length in check to control the leakage of runs.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 227 runs.

Today’s KHP vs CEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Umar Akmal: Akmal is a top-quality batter who has scored 130 runs in six Pakistan One-Day Cup outings. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Batters

Ahmed Shehzad: Shehzad is Central Punjab’s top run-scorer in the competition, with 421 runs in 10 matches.

Kamran Ghulam: Ghulam has smashed 352 runs while scalping five wickets in ten matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Khalid Usman: Usman is a quality all-rounder who has scalped 23 wickets at an economy rate of 4.63 in addition to scoring 104 runs in ten matches.

Qasim Akram: Akram has scored 218 runs while also picking up nine wickets in nine matches.

Bowlers

Zafar Gohar: Gohar has picked up five wickets while scoring 140 runs in six matches. He can prove to be a great differential pick for this game.

Wahab Riaz: Riaz has been in brilliant form, scalping 13 wickets at an economy rate of 4.68 in eight matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Hussain Talat (CEP) – 408 points

Rizwan Hussain (CEP) – 403 points

Wahab Riaz (CEP) – 376 points

Khalid Usman (KHP) – 376 points

Ahmed Shehzad (CEP) – 328 points

Important Stats for KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Hussain Talat: 226 runs and 12 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 89.32 and ER - 5.11

Rizwan Hussain: 388 runs in 10 matches; SR - 86.41

Wahab Riaz: 99 runs and 13 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 66.89 and ER - 4.68

Khalid Usman: 104 runs and 23 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 101.96 and ER - 4.63

Ahmed Shehzad: 421 runs in 10 matches; SR - 94.81

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Today (Pakistan One-Day Cup)

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction – Pakistan One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umar Akmal, Hussain Talat, Rizwan Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman, Adil Amin, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Sarwar, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar, Ali Asfand

Captain: Khalid Usman. Vice-captain: Hussain Talat

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction – Pakistan One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Rizwan Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman, Adil Amin, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Sarwar, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar, Sameen Gul

Captain: Ahmed Shehzad. Vice-captain: Qasim Akram.

